Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pose for pics with Archie after explosive Oprah interview
After getting the world talking with their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have posed for some family pictures. The couple were clicked by photographer Misan Harriman.
The black and white photos show Meghan and Harry in wooded setting, cuddling their son, Archie. Meghan in a printed maxi dress, holding Archie in her arms, Harry is seen in an informal shirt and pants, giving his family a hug.
Sharing the photo on Instagram, Misan wrote, "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club."
During the interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry had revealed that they are expecting a girl soon. Harry said "to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs." Archie, meanwhile, turns 2 in May.
Winfrey's hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began airing on CBS in the US on Sunday night. The couple talked about the racism and prejudice she had to face in the royal family and more. She also spoke about the early days before the royal marriage, with Meghan saying “there was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like".
"That's what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things," Meghan said. “And you're being judged on the perception, but you're living the reality of it.”
"You really are having a baby!” Winfrey shouted when she saw Meghan's baby bump under her black empire-style dress.
Meghan said she would reveal the sex of the baby later in the interview when Harry joined them.
