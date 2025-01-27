Middle children redeemed: Study reveals why they are better than their siblings

The middle child, sandwiched between the oldest and youngest, is often overlooked. But they are redeemed as the best sibling as per a new study – much like how pressure forms diamonds, all the frustrating challenges the middle child faces, make them the best siblings. Middle children are more compassionate than the other siblings.(PC: Pexels/Polina Hedzenko)

Birth order plays a crucial role in shaping personality, with certain traits often associated with one's position in the sibling hierarchy. For example, older siblings are typically seen as more responsible and proactive, a nod to the concept of ‘elder daughter syndrome.’

Meanwhile, younger siblings are often perceived as laid-back and relaxed, earning them the label of ‘the spoiled brat.’ However, in the tussle of sibling rivalry, the middle child often becomes almost invisible. Much like the stereotypes attached to other siblings, middle children are associated with ‘middle child syndrome.’

As described by WebMD, this refers to receiving less attention from parents, feeling overshadowed by siblings, and being ‘caught in the middle’ and forgettable.

This middle child concept has been portrayed in many movies and shows too. Jenna Ortega's Disney show Stuck in the Middle captures the struggles of a middle child alongside her many siblings.

But all is not lost and forgotten about the middle child, as a study declares them as the best out of all the siblings.

Winning traits of middle child

The middle child is not all forgotten when they possess winning traits that set them apart from their siblings. The study utilized the HEXACO Personality Inventory, a tool that measures six traits: honesty-humility, emotionality, extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness to experience.

The findings revealed that middle children consistently scored highest in honesty-humility and agreeableness. Agreeableness is a trait where one is kind, compassionate, and gets along with others.

Middle children are honest and humble. They have a warm approach to others. They also have a higher tendency to forgive others.

Stuck in the tussle of older and younger siblings, they also show qualities like compromise and cooperation.

The researchers also revealed that middle children are less likely to resort to manipulation for their personal gains.

What about other two siblings?

Youngest and oldest children are less cooperative than middle children.(Pexels)

On the test, both the older and younger siblings scored poorly. Only the middle child scored well on both the parameters of honesty-humility and agreeableness. As per the study authors, the middle child is the only one not narcissistic.

This suggests that, despite being overshadowed by their siblings, middle children may possess stronger interpersonal qualities, such as forgiveness, compromise, and humility, that make them stand out in a more positive light.

