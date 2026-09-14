One partner craves stability, the other wants to chase big dreams: Can the relationship survive? Expert weighs in

“Main udna chahta hoon, Naina. Daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon, bas rukna nahi chahta. (I want to fly, Naina. I want to run, I want to fall too, but I just don’t want to stop.)" This iconic dialogue fromYeh Jawaani Hai Deewani captures a dilemma many couples can relate to: what happens when two people love each other but imagine very different lives?

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We all remember the conversation between Naina and Bunny in Udaipur, where Naina longed for stability, family and a settled life, while Bunny dreamed of travelling the world, chasing experiences and refusing to slow down. Their story raises a question that remains relevant even beyond the film: can a relationship work when two people have very different ambitions and timelines for life?

Also read | 5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being

Life-goal compatibility is becoming an important part of modern dating.

Life-goal compatibility is becoming an important part of modern dating, with the expectation that a partner’s ambitions, timelines, and definition of success should be compatible with your own for a relationship to feel sustainable. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandni Gaglani, EVP and head of Aisle, shared insights on why differing ambitions can become a point of conflict in relationships, and how couples can navigate their differences without losing sight of their shared future.

When ambition meets expectations

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{{^usCountry}} This becomes particularly relevant in India, where career-building years and marriage timelines increasingly overlap. For many, the late 20s and early 30s are when careers demand mobility, risk-taking and investment, while families may simultaneously be asking about marriage, settling down and starting a family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This becomes particularly relevant in India, where career-building years and marriage timelines increasingly overlap. For many, the late 20s and early 30s are when careers demand mobility, risk-taking and investment, while families may simultaneously be asking about marriage, settling down and starting a family. {{/usCountry}}

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Chandni highlighted that for women, the question can be even more complex. A career opportunity may require moving cities, working longer hours or delaying marriage, while expectations around relocation after marriage, household responsibilities or proximity to in-laws can pull in another direction.

Similarly, moving from a tier-2 city to a metro for career growth can become more than a professional decision. It can shape where someone wants to build their life. According to Chandni, a partner who wants to return home to be closer to family may have a very different vision of the future from someone determined to continue building their career in a metro. These aren't minor differences. They can determine where a couple lives, whose career takes priority, and how responsibilities are divided.

When five-year plans collide

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Consider two people who meet at 29. One is building a business and expects long hours and potential relocations. The other wants to settle down, buy a home and prioritise family life.

Neither is wrong. But their timelines may be. Marriage, children and career acceleration often happen within the same window, making these conversations more consequential. Where will we live? Whose career takes precedence if an opportunity requires relocation? How will responsibilities towards both families be shared? What happens if one person needs to take a career break? These may not sound like romantic questions, but they can determine whether a relationship works long-term.

Different ambitions don’t necessarily mean incompatibility.

The real question isn’t the same goals; it’s the same respect

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“Different ambitions don’t necessarily mean incompatibility. Two people can want very different things if neither expects the other to abandon what matters to them,” said Chandni. The real test isn’t whether your five-year plans look identical. It’s whether you can genuinely support a goal you may not personally choose.

“Life-goal compatibility isn’t about finding someone travelling on the same road. It’s about finding someone who won’t ask you to abandon yours, and who is willing to walk beside you when your destinations differ,” highlighted Chandni. The strongest relationships aren’t built on identical dreams, but on the shared belief that both people’s dreams deserve room to grow.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.

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