Parenting can be tricky. With time, parents are torn between how to bring up their children so that they are provided with the best but are also taught the values and skills needed to navigate through their lives. Parents always want to give the best to their children. However, with time, it can get difficult with the children throwing tantrums. We often mistake the tantrums as the children being naughty. However, most of the time, when children throw tantrums, they have a deep-rooted meaning and reason for that. From asking for attention of their parents to not being confident enough, tantrums can speak a lot of the relationship that parents share with their children.

Parenting hacks: Things to stop doing when kids throw tantrums(istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Questions to ask your child's teacher when they misbehave at school

Sometimes, tantrums can make the parents angry as well, especially if they are frequent. However, Psychologist Jazmine McCoy pointed out that there are three things that parents need to stop doing when their children throw tantrums. "I know tantrums are triggering. But can we please stop doing these things," she wrote in the post. Here are three things that parents need to stop doing, especially when their children throw tantrums:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sending the kids to their room: We should be careful to never make the children go to their room just because we are triggered by their tantrums. When the children are made to deal with their feelings alone, they may feel that their emotions are too much for their parents. They are also made to feel that their parents cannot handle them, and this makes their feelings invalidated.

Taking it personally: No matter what, we should not take their feelings to heart and make ourselves feel bad. Instead, we must try to find the deep-rooted cause of the child throwing tantrums frequently and work with them closely in addressing it in a healthy way. Sometimes the child may feel frustrated or upset with the boundaries that parents have created but it is a part of their growth and understanding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preventing tantrums: We should not walk on eggshells and prevent tantrums by providing them with what they want at all times. This will make them feel that adults will do whatever they want if they throw tantrums. Instead, we should teach them to address their feelings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON