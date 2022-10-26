Parenting tips: Why and when shall we start with parent counselling?

A well-planned career path is instrumental in achieving your goals and just like in life, our parents play a critical role in helping us set our career trajectory thus, it naturally makes sense that along with the child, their parents also need guidance when it comes to their child’s career. The world is changing a lot and children are exposed to much more than they understand or are able to wholly comprehend due to globalization and digitalization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The easy access to information has led to confusion, chaos and an erosion of self in children who are also spending a lot more time with their peers rather than adults, resulting in a distortion of the information they are processing. So, when should one start with parent counselling? Is there a specific age when parents should seek career guidance for their children?

In an interview with HT, Vibha Kagzi, Founder and Chief Education Officer at ReachIvy.com, advised, “It is never too early to start. Parents can seek career guidance and counselling on behalf of their children as early as pre-school. The sooner you start, the better you will be able to guide your child on their career path. Furthermore, considering the rising competitiveness in academics recently, it is imperative to have professional career guidance from industry veterans.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although, why should one consider professional counselling for parents? It is truly required? Vibha Kagzi answered, “Yes, because it is important to have a professional with years of experience and a global perspective, who can guide you and your child and help them navigate their career. This is especially true when kids enter middle and high school, as this is when conflicts arise, often leading to miscommunication between the kids and their parents regarding their career choices. The counselling acts as a bridge between the parent and the child, by helping them set and develop a career path that is fulfilling and one that also caters to their interest. We believe that it is imperative to have the parents and the child on the same page when it comes to picking a career path, because our team of experts consider not only the academic profile but also the personal profile of a student when evaluating the best course for them. Thus, parents should consider counselling as early as possible and help set an enriching and fulfilling career path for their children.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rao, Director of the Vivekalaya Group of Institutions, highlighted, “The inability to process information and emotions steers a larger number of children towards depression, anxiety and self doubt. The number of child suicide cases have dramatically increased in the past few years and the need for an intervention has never been more dire. Social media has also adversely affected society's perception of reality and has had a grave impact on children's innocence and mental well-being. Psychological intervention, counseling and mental health support often are required from a very young age, sometimes as young as four years.”

Asserting that psychological intervention is extremely important and it needs to be sought at the right time; the earlier the better, Aishwarya Rao informed, “Sadly in most cases, delays are caused due to the lack of importance placed on mental health and hesitation from families to acknowledge the difficulty. The need for counseling and support for parents is just as important. From as early as supporting post parting depression, steering through the childhood of their kids and the stress of adolescence, parents need as much support as children in navigating the waters of parenthood.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “Parents often also need counseling to deal with the changing relationship with their spouse post parenthood. Child rearing can be an all consuming life choice that often leads to imposter syndrome and professional help must be sought for the same. Seeking counseling services is overlooked by parents sometimes as they place priority on the emotional and mental needs of their wards but not themselves. Mental health needs of parents should be given importance because only a calm, composed, confident and competent parent can raise a happy and healthy child.”