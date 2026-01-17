Quote of the day by Princess Diana: 'Biggest disease this world suffers from is the disease of people feeling unloved'

In an era often defined by rapid technological advancement and global upheaval, the words of late Diana Frances Spencer continue to resonate with a profound relevance. Decades after she first spoke them, her observations on the human condition remain a cornerstone for those advocating for mental health and empathy. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no' Princess Diana was a former member of the British royal family, and was known for her charitable work, especially with HIV/AIDS patients, land‑mine victims and mental‑health advocacy. She died in 1997, at the age of 36. (File Photo/ AP )

A different kind of healing During her 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for BBC’s Panorama, Princess Diana or 'the People's Princess', as she was fondly called, moved beyond the royal veneer to address what she viewed as a silent, global epidemic. While the world focused on political shifts and economic indices, Diana turned the spotlight toward the emotional poverty she witnessed during her extensive charity work.

From visiting landmine victims to holding the hands of patients in AIDS wards — at a time when such physical contact was unfairly stigmatised — her approach was rooted in a simple philosophy: the power of presence.

She said, “I think the biggest disease this world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved, and I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give — I’m very happy to do that and I want to do that.”