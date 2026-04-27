Psychologist shares 5 barely noticeable signs of outgrowing a friendship and how to get out of it

The beginning of every friendship is always special, and often even magical. Two individuals previously unrelated find common ground and decide that they want to be a part of each other’s lives. While embarking on such a journey, people tend to contemplate many things, but rarely the end of the said friendship. The early signs of friendship running its course are very subtle. (Pexel)

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However, it is a sad reality that many friendships run their course during our lifetime. And even though one may not be willing to accept it easily, there are clear signs that indicate the arrival of the expiration date.

Taking to Instagram on April 21, Roz Colthart, a Master of Science in Positive Psychology from East London University and a business professional with over 25 years of experience, pointed out five such signs which are barely noticed by regular people.

She substantiated them by pointing to psychologist Laura Carstensen’s research at Stanford University, which found that “as we get older, we get better at editing who we give our time and energy to. Not because we become cold. Because we become clearer. And sometimes that clarity is uncomfortable.”

The five signs of outgrowing a friendship, as shared by Roz Colthart, are as follows.