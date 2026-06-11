Psychologist shares the green flags that matter for long-term relationship success, from communication to mutual respect

When people talk about relationships, conversations tend to focus on red flags such as manipulation, dishonesty, emotional unavailability or toxicity. But it’s also just as important to recognise green flags because healthy relationships aren’t just about the absence of problems. They are built on emotional safety, maturity and effort from both sides. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Damini Grover, a counselling psychologist, life coach, author, and founder of I’m powered centre for counselling and well-being,

Green flags that matter for long-term relationship success, from communication to mutual respect.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | 5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being

Emotional accountability

According to Damini, one of the biggest green flags is being emotionally accountable. Emotional trust is built by a partner who can take responsibility for their mistakes, apologise genuinely, and look at their own behaviour. It's not that people screw up; that's why relationships struggle. It's that people don't own their screw-ups.

Emotional trust is built by a partner who can take responsibility for their mistakes, apologise genuinely, and look at their own behaviour. (Pexel)

Conflict resolution

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{{^usCountry}} Another major green flag is being able to handle conflict respectfully. All couples disagree. It’s not avoiding arguments that predicts long-term success, but how they’re managed. Can two people communicate without humiliation, stonewalling, and emotional aggression? Can they pause, self-regulate and bring themselves back to the conversation with respect? “Healthy couples see conflict as something to work through together, not a battle to be won,” said Damini. Consistency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major green flag is being able to handle conflict respectfully. All couples disagree. It’s not avoiding arguments that predicts long-term success, but how they’re managed. Can two people communicate without humiliation, stonewalling, and emotional aggression? Can they pause, self-regulate and bring themselves back to the conversation with respect? “Healthy couples see conflict as something to work through together, not a battle to be won,” said Damini. Consistency {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another underrated green flag is consistency. Grand gestures can feel exciting at first, but long-term relationships are held together by reliability, showing up emotionally, keeping promises, communicating clearly and creating a sense of stability over time. Contextual intelligence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another underrated green flag is consistency. Grand gestures can feel exciting at first, but long-term relationships are held together by reliability, showing up emotionally, keeping promises, communicating clearly and creating a sense of stability over time. Contextual intelligence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “One green flag that is massively overlooked today is contextual intelligence, the ability to read what a situation calls for emotionally, not react mechanically or defensively,” Damini highlighted. It involves awareness and control over emotions, empathy and adaptability. Relational maturity is shown by a partner who can tell when their other half needs reassurance, space, practical help, or just to be heard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One green flag that is massively overlooked today is contextual intelligence, the ability to read what a situation calls for emotionally, not react mechanically or defensively,” Damini highlighted. It involves awareness and control over emotions, empathy and adaptability. Relational maturity is shown by a partner who can tell when their other half needs reassurance, space, practical help, or just to be heard. {{/usCountry}}

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People with contextual intelligence don't view all situations through the lens of ego or rigid rules. (Unsplash)

People with contextual intelligence don't view all situations through the lens of ego or rigid rules; they act with an understanding of the emotional context. Shared growth orientation is also a major factor that impacts relationships. Healthy partners are open to feedback, self-awareness and personal growth rather than thinking they already know it all. Healthy relationships are built on a willingness to grow, not on being locked into fixed ways of behaving.

Emotional safety

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According to Damini, another important and crucial green flag is emotional safety, the ability to be vulnerable without being ridiculed, dismissed, or punished. In emotionally safe relationships, people can be authentic about their fears, needs, and feelings without always feeling like they’re walking on eggshells.

Ultimately, lasting relationships are rarely built on perfection or constant romance. They are created through emotional maturity, self-awareness, adaptability, respect and the willingness to consciously build the relationship over time.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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