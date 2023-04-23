To end a relationship is a very difficult decision to take for some – especially when you are extremely emotionally involved with the other person. However, in some cases, the relationship enters its expiration date, and we also understand that it needs to end. However, when a relationship ends naturally and we need to part ways with the partner, we often take some time to answer a few questions creeping in the minds of each other. "And if you’re having to settle, minimise your needs, silence, shape-shift and mold yourself to make it work consider if that’s the authentic, fulfilling and wholehearted life you want to live," wrote Therapist Maria G Sosa as she explained the process.

Questions to ask yourself before ending a relationship(Unsplash)

However, this does not include situations of abuse, betrayal and other forms of toxicity that harms the other person indefinitely. "And while this is simplistic, generalised and framed in either/or terms (which relationships are everything but) the idea is just to get the conversation started," Maria added. Here are a few questions to ask yourself and to your partner before ending a relationship:

Sparks: We often mistake the end of sparks in the relationship as the end of the relationship. Instead, we can ask ourselves if we should work together in reigniting the passion and do things together to make ourselves happy.

Relational cycles: The core values of each other should be compatible – that helps in getting a better prospect of the relationship. In case we are stuck in the same relational cycle, we must address it too.

Making time: Making time for each other and prioritising the relationship helps in keeping it healthy. Instead of thinking that we have grown apart, it is time to address if we make time for each other often.

Voicing needs: To make the partner understand and value our needs in the relationship, we need to voice them in clear communication, instead of assuming that they will magically know about them.

Unhappy: More than being unhappy in the relationship, we should focus on if we are happier in other areas of the relationship. Then we can address what is happening.

Rush: It can get confusing if we should let years of efforts go down the drain or make the end quick. We should address these questions and take a decision that is healthy for everyone involved in the relationship.

