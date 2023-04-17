We all have come across situations in life when we want to be with someone, and they do not want the same. However, being in a relationship and yet feeling like we are in a one-sided one hurts a lot. When the other person says in words that they are with you, yet you feel like you are the only person doing all the work in a relationship and taking all the efforts, it can get very toxic in less time. “Just in case we needed a healthy dose of very uncomfortable truths,” wrote therapist Maria G Sosa as she shared a few uncomfortable truths about people who are in a one-sided relationship. What being in a one-sided relationship looks like?

Maria drew a clear picture of what it looks like when we are in a one-sided relationship and yet we take time to understand that we are in one. Here are a few ways to spot it:

Compromise: We are the only person who is willing to compromise and do all the work to make the relationship. While the other person declares to be with us, they still, with their actions, prove otherwise.

Initiation: We are the first and the only people who make efforts in meeting and spending time together. They hardly take the first step or ask us to spend some time with them.

Repair: Every relationship needs repair with time and situations. Mostly, we are the ones do it and initiate the repair.

Depleted: The body sometimes feels depleted and lonely, after we have had an interaction with the other person. Being in the presence of the other person often causes tension in the body.

Can’t count: Deep down we know that we cannot count on them for showing up or being beside us when we need them in times of distress.

Emotional labour: We are the ones doing the difficult work of having difficult conversations, being vulnerable and doing the emotional labour to make things work out.

