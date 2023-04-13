One of the hardest decisions in any relationship is letting it go. Sometimes, no matter how much we try to make things work, it does not. And while it is the natural reaction to wait and try harder, sometimes we may go a little far on that and affect our health. Things sometimes are not meant to be, and no matter how much we try and hope for things to come to our favour, they may not. So how do we deal with such situations? Either we give up too soon, which makes us wonder and regret later if we should have tried a little more, or overstay the welcome which can impact us mentally, physically and emotionally. Signs it may be time to walk away(Unsplash)

Addressing this, Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders wrote, "While in many areas of self-development we are encouraged to push through or try harder, sometimes the most practical and appropriate decision is to face an ending. We may stay because we fear judgment or have made a heavy investment of time or resources, but persevering is not always the healthiest or wisest choice. Sometimes giving up sets us up for success or peace." She further shared a few signs that show that it is time to walk away:

Health: When we try to push too hard, it starts to show on our physical, mental and emotional health.

Motivation: We start to realise that the only motivation we have in staying back is the fact that we want to make someone else happy, and not ourselves.

Relief: we often think of walking away, and though it seems difficult, it gives us a sense of relief.

Efforts: The efforts that we put constantly into making things work do not impact on the present situation at all.

Resentment: The feeling of resentment fills us when we think of pushing hard.

Burnout: We often think that the way we feel is because we are burnt out, but no amount of rest changes that.

Unknown: The reason why we feel scared to walk away is because we feel scared of how things will turn out later.

Close end: The near seems near and no amount of information can change that.

