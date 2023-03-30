Mutual respect is one of the building blocks of a healthy relationship. Aa relationship goes through a lot of ups and downs but staying respectful to each other and understanding each other can save a relationship and make it a safe and healthy space for the people involved. “It’s no surprise that respect is an important part of a healthy relationship. While all relationships have challenging seasons, it’s important to maintain respect throughout these times. Disregarding your partner’s interests, belittling them, rolling your eyes when they’re speaking, or poking fun at things they’re self-conscious about will erode safety over time,” read an excerpt of Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders’ post as she shared the importance of respect in a relationship. How to show respect in relationship: Therapist shares tips(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Relationship truths we need to unlearn

Speaking of showing respect in relationships, Emily further added, “It’s important to talk about respect with your partner early in your relationship, as often people have differing views on what this looks like for them.” The expert shared a few ways to show respect in a relationship:

Speak well of partner: It is important to speak positively about our partners in front of them to others. This will boost the morale of our partner and make them confident in the relationship.

Sarcasm or teasing: Everyone has a little fun in their relationship, but we must know how to set the limit and understand at which point the other person starts to feel uncomfortable.

Mistakes: Everyone commits mistakes, and we must learn to be lenient with them, and forgive them. This will make them want to be better versions of themselves.

Express opinions: Understanding their perspectives will open more avenues of understanding them – this will bring more clarity to the relationship.

Listen: When the other person shares things, we must listen intently and try to support them through it.

Acknowledge: A little appreciation and acknowledgement goes a long way, and it is important to recognise their efforts in the relationship.

Compassion: We should be aware of the partner’s trauma and sensitivity and should maintain the boundary at all times to not trigger them.

Apologise: In case of mistakes, we should take ownership of it and apologise wholeheartedly.

Admiration: With time, we must keep the spark in the relationship alive and let them know what we admire about them most.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON