In relationships, we often live by the stereotypes that have been set by society. A relationship takes a lot of effort and understanding from both sides to make things work out. A mature and healthy relationship knows how to create a safe space for the people involved to help them grow individually and also together. Often in relationships, people struggle through the stereotypes and the truths that they believe are true – these truths are set by years of conditioning by society and their own upbringing. We also try to understand relationships from the relationships that we see around us – from the ones that our parents have to the ones that our friends have. But in reality, every relationship has its own agreements, differences and truths. Common relationship truths we need to unlearn(Pixabay)

ALSO READ: Things to do when offering an apology

Addressing this, Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders shared four truths about relationships that we believe to be are true – however, the expert suggested that in order to have a happy and healthy relationship, we need to unlearn these truths. “What relationship truths or rules have you had to unlearn as you’ve worked to create healthier connections,” she further asked her Instagram family. Here are the truths we need to unlearn with time:

Share things unfiltered: Honesty is a standard in every relationship. We must share things with our partners with transparency and honesty. However, we should also be empathetic and kind in the way we share the truths. We should learn to share things while being honest as well as empathetic to our partners, so as to not hurt them in the process.

Zero conflict is good: Contrary to popular opinions, having conflicts and disagreements in a relationship is a good sign. It helps in understanding the opinion, viewpoint and the perspective of the other person. This helps us to understand them and their growth.

Love should feel passionate: Passion and intimacy are different. With the decrease in infatuation, passion also seems to wear off. However, we must aim to foster intimacy in the relationship.

Apologising means being powerless: It is important to take ownership of the mistakes and be responsible for the harm caused in our end. Apologising does not mean that we become less in their eyes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON