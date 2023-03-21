In relationships as well as in personal life, often we take decisions that can slow down our growth. With time, we try to invest in ourselves so that we become better versions of what we are. However, with slight mistakes and errors in decision-making and our actions, we can shun our growth. Not just relationships, but also in personal life, we can make a few errors that can affect our own personal growth. Growing and becoming better people is what everyone aspires to be. Even in relationships, people try to create a healthy and safe space for both people to flourish and grow, together as well as individually. Things that can slow down our personal and relational growth(Unsplash)

Pointing out three common behaviours of human beings that can have major consequences, Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders wrote, “None of these things are “bad” but when they are a consistent pattern, we may need to turn inward and become curious about where we learned these tendencies and how they are holding us back.”

ALSO READ: How to instill good hygiene habits in your teenager?

Emily further explained the three common behaviours:

Seeking advice from a lot of people: We all have trusted sources and sets of people whom we rely on for advice. That is important and should be valued as well. However, when we try to seek opinion from a lot of people, that can make us feel distracted and derailed from our attention and focus. In case of having anxiety, it can make us panic as well.

Being empathetic towards people who hurt us: Having empathy and being kind to people is a basic human thing and should be cherished. However, when we try to justify people and their chronic behaviour of hurting us, we make ourselves more vulnerable and open to getting hurt. This can further cause emotional damage.

Expecting people to know our needs: We all have unsaid needs and wants that we expect from others. However, healthy relationships are based on clear communication, and not expecting them to read our minds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON