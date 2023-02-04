Questions to ask yourself before getting curious about your relationship pattern

A relationship, after the initial phase, often starts to show patterns of existence. From making habits together to sometimes turning toxic, a relationship is based on patterns, stereotypes and the strive of breaking it and moulding it the way we want to. A healthy relationship, also often, shows patterns, but it is for the better. A safe space for a healthy existence of two people who have enough space to grow together and also individually, is created in a happy relationship. However, in a toxic one, people may show behavioral patterns which can be predicted, and can be harmful as well.

Addressing this, Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders, in one of her recent Instagram posts, shared a few questions that we must ask ourselves before getting curious om the types of patterns that our relationships show. These questions will further help us clear the cloud and get more clarity on the things that are existing and the things that impact the entire relationship:

Comfort: The way we are brought up and the people and their emotions mould the way we see our adult relationship. The way we are comforted as a child also affects the way we think later in life.

Family: “Your family is your first experience of the world. They color the way you see yourself, others, and relationships. We adapt to our family’s function and dysfunction; some of what we learn is helpful out in the world, but some of it isn’t. The first questions may help bring some awareness to where your relationship patterns and coping skills originated,” wrote Emily.

Partner: The way we feel when we are around our partner is an important question to ask ourselves when we are looking for charity on the relationship patterns.

Insecurity: too much of insecurity and negative thoughts impact the relationship. This can also form a pattern, often difficult to break away from.

Triggers: The triggers we have, the things and the situations that anger us and the way we choose to respond to it also affects the relationship patterns.

