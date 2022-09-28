Ready to rebuild your life? Here's how to start

Starting to make small changes in life can eventually lead to bigger changes. Often in life, we come across situations when we feel that it is important to rebuild our lives. From the smallest of things to the big decisions, we feel that something is not going according to the plan and hence needs intervention. Making changes – no matter if that is big or small – in life, can be a long-tern process. When we feel that we are not valued enough or we are not giving ourselves more attention or love, we can start the journey of rebuilding everything. But the start should be through the small things – because in days, it is the small things which add up and make it big.

ALSO READ: Powerful ways to overcome procrastination, tackle distractions head-on

Psychologist Nicole LePera addressed this in her recent Instagram post and wrote, “Practice these regularly for just a few months and watch your life change.” She further noted down the small changes that we can start with on a regular basis:

Self-witnessing: Paying attention to yourself and watching yourself from a third-person perspective can be a good way to know about the character that you hold. Witness yourself with curiosity and watch yourself navigate through life. Only then it gets easier to make changes.

Company: The company that surrounds us also impact our lives hugely. Be with people who are compassionate, supportive and understanding. It is important to be with positive people in order to stay positive in life.

Mentors: We can always look up to others. In this world where everything is connected with technology, we can learn from anywhere, in any part of the world.

Boundaries: Knowing where to invest time is an important lesson. Learn to invest time in people and places which can further contribute in making you the person you want to become.

Give back: While we learn to know how others impact our lives, it is also important that we pay attention to how we impact others. A small compliment or an act of kindness goes a long way – do it.

Become your parent: Be the support we deserve. Speak to yourself, be kind when you talk to yourself and most importantly, love yourself.