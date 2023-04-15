Confrontations are inevitable in any relationship. Places where emotions are involved, it is bound to create conflicts in choice, opinion and perspective. When two people are intimately involved with each other, they can come across situations when they need to address unresolved issues. Learning to navigate through confrontation and find a common ground of mutual agreement is a skill that we learn on the way. However, not always, confrontations are necessary. Sometimes, it is beat to leave things unsaid. “While it’s important to learn how to handle confrontation (in particular, practicing using your voice) there can be times when confrontation or speaking up is not the ideal choice,” wrote Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders.

Reasons why some things are best left unsaid

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Signs it may be time to walk away

“A few reasons you may decide to leave something unsaid, including needing to stay safe or stopping a petty issue from continuing,” Emily added as she noted down a few reasons why sometimes it is better to let go off confrontation and leave things unsaid:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vulnerable information: Sometimes a confrontation involves sharing information that can be used against us – in such cases, we should know how to dodge through such situations and let things be.

Revenge: Often we are motivated to take up a confrontation to cause pain to the other person, rather than addressing the issues.

Boundaries: In some cases, a person sets a boundary and taking up a confrontation with them involves encroaching on the boundary. Hence, we should choose not to.

Make it worse: If we can foresee that the confrontation with make the situation worse, we should avoid it at all costs.

Manipulation: We must not see a confrontation as a way of manipulating someone in doing something that they are not ready to.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tolerance: When we know that the other person cannot tolerate having a confrontation, we must respect that feeling and stop ourselves.

Impact: In case the confrontation does not impact us, we must stay away from having the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.