Relationship expert decodes how over-communication can quietly create stress, conflict, and emotional exhaustion

We've never been better at staying in touch. So why do so many conversations feel exhausting? Somewhere between the rise of WhatsApp's blue ticks and the normalisation of nine-minute voice notes, we've been handed a fascinating new question: what does it actually mean to be a good communicator? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandni Gaglani, SVP and Head of Aisle Network, shared how over-communication harms relationships.

Over-communication can hurt relationships.(Pexel)

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What does communication mean in today’s world?

Chandni said, “Today, many of us define it by availability, such as replying quickly, filling pauses, sharing thoughts as they arrive. There's something genuinely warm about that impulse; it comes from a real desire to connect.”

But what if the most powerful thing you could offer someone is a little more space? After close to a decade of observing how Indians court each other through screens, one pattern keeps emerging: it isn't the volume of messages that shapes a connection, but the quality of attention behind them. Frequency alone tells us surprisingly little.

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In dating, the impulse to keep the conversation going often comes from the most generous place — wanting the other person to feel seen and valued. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} “What predicts lasting connection is alignment — between words and actions, and between two people's comfort with the natural rhythms of conversation, including its pauses. Those pauses can hold more than we give them credit for,” said Chandni. Why do meaningful conversations matter more than nonstop communication? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What predicts lasting connection is alignment — between words and actions, and between two people's comfort with the natural rhythms of conversation, including its pauses. Those pauses can hold more than we give them credit for,” said Chandni. Why do meaningful conversations matter more than nonstop communication? {{/usCountry}}

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Chandni highlighted that in dating, the impulse to keep the conversation going often comes from the most generous place — wanting the other person to feel seen and valued. However, the opportunity lies in discovering that a little breathing room can deepen that feeling rather than diminish it.

Space isn't absence; it's where curiosity and anticipation get to grow. And when two people finally meet in person, there's still so much to discover. There's an encouraging shift already underway among younger daters.

Slow replies are increasingly being read as a green flag, a sign of someone thoughtful rather than anxious. Fewer, more meaningful exchanges are being valued over a constant stream of messages. When charm can be generated by AI and effort can be scaled, authentic restraint has become one of the clearest signals of genuine intent.

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Every connection develops its own rhythm, shaped by how two people naturally engage with one another over time. (Unsplash)

The secret to healthy communication

“Great communication, in dating and in life, isn’t defined by how consistently every moment is filled, but by a shared understanding of what communication looks like within the relationship,” said Chandni.

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While space and moderation can signal emotional maturity, they are not universal rules. Every connection develops its own rhythm, shaped by how two people naturally engage with one another over time. Some relationships thrive on frequent exchange, others on quieter, more measured interaction.

Quick replies, long messages, delayed responses, or even double texts are not inherently indicators of intent or disinterest; what matters is whether expectations are clearly understood on both sides. Ultimately, communication is less about following rules and more about alignment, where both partners feel seen, respected, and at ease in the rhythm they build together.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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