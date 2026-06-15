Relationship experts reveal the biggest mistakes modern couples think are normal but can quietly damage love

Relationships are not just built on love, it builds on trust, respect, and compatibility. In today’s age of modern dating, relationship dynamics are changing, and so is the approach towards them. Relationship experts, Dr Vartika Vishwani and Dr Sunny Garg, in an Instagram post dated June 11, 2026, shared mistakes that modern couples are making and are somehow ruining their relationship.

Mistakes modern couples think are normal but can quietly damage love.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | 5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being

They highlighted that sometimes, relationships are not breaking because love is missing; they are breaking because people are overstimulated, emotionally tired, mentally distracted, and constantly surviving instead of truly connecting. This leads to the disappearance of patience, softness, and emotional safety.

Yelling at your partner or saying hurtful things during a fight can elevate the moment and create distance. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Modern relationships are carrying childhood wounds, burnout, social media pressure, comparison, unhealed trauma, and nervous systems that never truly rest. Love alone cannot fix that, and healthy relationships are not built only on chemistry. They are built on emotional safety, on calm communication, on repair after conflict, on feeling emotionally safe enough to be fully yourself. It’s time to stop performing love on the internet. 1. Not initiating a call or text {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modern relationships are carrying childhood wounds, burnout, social media pressure, comparison, unhealed trauma, and nervous systems that never truly rest. Love alone cannot fix that, and healthy relationships are not built only on chemistry. They are built on emotional safety, on calm communication, on repair after conflict, on feeling emotionally safe enough to be fully yourself. It’s time to stop performing love on the internet. 1. Not initiating a call or text {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In today’s world, driven by quick texts, calls, and video calls available, not initiating conversations is a big red flag that modern couples fail to understand. Most couples often refrain from taking the first step after a fight or an argument, considering the other’s mistakes. But experts say that in a relationship, it is not about you vs them, it is both of you vs the problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In today’s world, driven by quick texts, calls, and video calls available, not initiating conversations is a big red flag that modern couples fail to understand. Most couples often refrain from taking the first step after a fight or an argument, considering the other’s mistakes. But experts say that in a relationship, it is not about you vs them, it is both of you vs the problem. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Yelling during arguments

Arguments and conflicts are a part of the relationship, but treating it as a way to hurt the other person doesn’t make sense. Yelling at your partner or saying hurtful things during a fight can elevate the moment and create distance. According to experts, it is not required to solve every fight immediately. You can take your time and calm yourself down, and then discuss what went wrong.

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Most couples bring past mistakes while fighting, which makes the fight even bigger, not better. (Unsplash)

3. Sending angry texts during fights

Texts can easily create misunderstandings, and thus sending angry or long messages during arguments can worsen the situation. It is recommended to solve the problem either on a call or in-person, because tone often gets lost in texting.

4. Bringing the past during conflicts

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Most couples bring past mistakes while fighting, which makes the fight even bigger, not better. Experts recommend to stay in the current problem and trying to fix it, rather than bringing up past wounds.

5. Assuming things

Relationships don't work on assumptions. You have to let your partner know what you feel. Your partner cannot read your mind. For a healthy relationship, keep things clear and honest, as silent treatment can create a negative impact.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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