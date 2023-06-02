Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Sibling roles in dysfunctional families: Therapist explains

Sibling roles in dysfunctional families: Therapist explains

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 02, 2023 12:30 PM IST

From the mascot to the caretaker, here are a few roles played by siblings in dysfunctional homes.

Many of us are brought up in dysfunctional homes where the caregivers and the parents did not have much time to give us the necessary love and attention. In such families, usually siblings fill up the roles and do all the heavy lifting. Addressing this phenomenon, Therapist Emily H Sanders wrote, "It’s important to keep in mind these roles are filled in an attempt to create safety and balance. Unfortunately, these roles often cause unhealthy coping skills for the child playing the part, and keep a family stuck in their funk. Any person who comes to individual therapy so they can grow should be warned that their growth will often be met with resistance. Your personal growth throws the family balance off, and members will want you to get back into your place to restore balance."

Sibling roles in dysfunctional families: Therapist explains(Unsplash)
Sibling roles in dysfunctional families: Therapist explains(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Ways to limit sibling rivalry: Therapist shares tips

Emily further noted down the roles that are played by siblings in dysfunctional families:

The hero: In this role, a sibling appears to be well-rounded and over-achieving in nature. They are often burdened with the expectations of the family and are seen as the achievers. Often other children of the family are compared with this sibling.

The mascot: These siblings use humour to get over the dysfunctionalities of the family. In order to diffuse a volatile situation or to intervene in serious situations, they use humour to cheer others up.

The lost child: These siblings are often seen as the loner, they are usually seen in the background and are scared of bringing attention on themselves. Such children are also used by dysfunctional families to show as examples that they are a healthy family because their child turned out to be good.

The identified patient: This is the child of the family that has been identified as the one that needs help. They often use addiction or eating disorders to cope with dysfunctional families. Parents see this child as a project which needs help – this further helps them to stay distracted from their core issues.

The scapegoat: This is the child that usually voices their opinion regarding the dysfunctionalities of the family. They are seen as the rebel child – they face the feeling of being unlovable and rejected at all times.

The caretaker: These siblings are the ones who do anything to maintain peace at home, thereby keeping the dysfunction active in the family. They are also heavily invested in keeping the family happy and together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Topics
sibling rivalry sibling
sibling rivalry sibling
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out