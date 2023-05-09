Signs of personal growth: Therapist shares

The journey of personal growth is a slow and a long one. When we decide to invest in our own growth and prioritise ourselves before others, we also start to understand ourselves better and accept ourselves the way we are. A lot of us have spent a considerable time in our childhood and through adulthood disagreeing with our own selves, and it is time to make the changes and love ourselves just the way we are. Society sets a lot of standards for us – the way we should behave, the way we should look, and the way we should live. This often robs us of happiness and mental peace, putting us in the rat race, where we reluctantly run. Personal growth involves recognising where we need to make changes and taking small steps towards it.

Addressing this, Therapist Maria G Sosa wrote, “It’s often the small cumulative things that add up to those big transformative changes.” Here are a few small signs of personal growth, which are not small.

No more silent suffering: We choose to no longer suffer silently. If we are hurt, we speak about it to the person and let them know what hurt us.

Respond and not react: We no longer react to things that make us overwhelmed. Instead, we take a pause and respond mindfully.

Decide: We do not tag along in others’ decisions. We decide for ourselves and take responsibility of the same.

Awareness: No longer do we address procrastination as being lazy – instead, we try to address the discomfort that is causing the delay.

Arguing: Sometimes it is better to not argue and let ourselves keep the peace. When someone tries not to understand us, we no longer waste energy in making them understand.

Company: One of the primary signs of personal growth is loving our own company and solitude, and no longer feeling lonely.

Fixing: We do not spend time fixing others. Either we accept them the way they are or move on.

Boundaries: When the toxicity starts to kick in, we know how to keep our boundaries high and protect ourselves.

