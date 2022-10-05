Signs that you are growing: Therapist shares insights

Growth is a personal and a slow process with time, when we are exposed to a certain type of upbringing and family procedure, we inculcate that culture in us. But as we grow up, we face new perspectives of other people, we change ourselves to become better versions of ourselves. With time, our bodies, minds, opinions also undergo huge changes. Growth is also a subjective process. It can sometimes be fast and impulsive, or sometimes it can take years. Progress along with growth also consists of movements. Sometimes it can be trigger by something very small, or a something big as well. Addressing this, marriage and family therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab wrote, “Progress consists of movement, big or small, toward positive change.”

Nedra Glover Tawwab further noted down the signs that denote that growth has happened is us and that we have changed to become better versions of ourselves:

Open expression of feelings: With time, we realise that instead of playing around and wasting time, we like to state our feelings and the emotions we feel in clear words. That way, we can save the time and the mental strength it takes to keep it all within us.

Other’s opinions: In childhood and through the years of growing up, we usually take into account the perspectives and opinions of other people about us. But as we grow up, we try to shake them off and do what we feel is right according to our opinions. We learn to take care of ourselves without other people’s validations.

Speaking up: Standing up for ourselves, having our back in difficult situations require less time and strength with time and becomes more of an organic practice to do. This is also another expression of self-love.

Patterns: All that we become with time is somehow a reflection of old patterns and behaviors. When we learn to track them back to the pattern, it becomes easier for us to break the patterns and become better.