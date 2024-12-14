Sleep divorce: Do separate beds make for happier couples? Here's what science says

According to the recent Hilton 2025 Trends report, a growing number of couples are embracing 'sleep divorce' while on vacation, opting for separate beds to prioritise rest and personal space. Now, as per a report by the National Post, while sleep divorce is a rather old-fashioned sleep hack, it appears particularly popular among millennials. Also read | Sleep divorce: Sleeping in separate beds good or bad for you and your partner? Studies say 'sleep divorce' can improve sleep quality.(Freepik)

Here’s what researchers says about sleep divorce, and other strategies couples are trying out to deal with sleep problems.

Millennial couples sleeping apart to stay together

An American Academy of Sleep Medicine study from 2023 found 35 percent of 2,005 adults surveyed sleep in another room ‘on occasion’ or consistently to accommodate a bed partner – almost half (43 percent) of millennials do so. 20 percent of respondents reported sleeping in another room on occasion, while 15 percent said they did it consistently.

The study found that men are most likely to find refuge from their partners on the sofa or in a guest room: nearly half of males (45 percent) reported that they occasionally or consistently sleep in another room, compared to 25 percent of women.

More research

As per a 2016 German study published in Pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, while sleeping in pairs had its evolutionary advantages (a sense of physical and emotional security against potential attackers) and bed sharing can be an expression of intimacy, couple sleeping doesn’t always benefit 'couple functioning'. Moreover, one partner’s snoring, twitching, restless legs, apnea, body heat or other nocturnal disruptions can be problematic for the other.

“Research indicates that up to 30 percent of an individual’s sleep quality (or lack thereof) is influenced by their partner’s sleep,” a public education brief released by the Sleep Research Society said.

Interestingly, in one 2017 study, researchers with the Ohio State University College of Medicine found that when both partners got less than seven hours of sleep the previous two nights, the couple was more likely to behave more negatively when discussing a marital issue.

