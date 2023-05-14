Thanks for being such an amazing mom: Barack Obama shares heartfelt note for Michelle on Mother’s Day

Sharing a frame-worthy picture capturing three generations, former US President Barack Obama wrote a heartwarming note for all the moms out there and his wife Michelle on the occasion of Mother’s Day. On Mother's Day, former US President Barack Obama shared a frame-worthy picture capturing three generations in a single photo. Perfect for the occasion, this priceless picture shows Michelle Obama, her mom Marian Lois Robinson and her two lovely daughters Malia and Sasha - all clad in white, sit prettily. (Also read: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama’s anniversary posts are all about love) Perfect for the occasion, this priceless picture shows Michelle Obama, her mom Marian Lois Robinson and her two lovely daughters Malia and Sasha - all clad in white, sit prettily.(Twitter/Barack Obama)

"Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you take a moment to appreciate all the moms and mother-figures in your life – and be there for people who may be missing theirs," wrote Obama, thanking his wife for being a wonderful mother, "to @MichelleObama, thanks for being such an amazing mom to our beautiful girls. You set an incredible example for all of us.”

Obama's Instagram timeline is full of precious snaps with Michelle and his daughters. He leaves no opportunity to post throwback pictures with Michelle and takes his followers down the memory lane. Be it posting the most romantic picture of the couple on Valentine's Day and Michelle's birthday to a bunch of memorable throwback photos on their wedding anniversary, Obama makes sure to live up to his family man image.

Michelle along with talk show host Oprah Winfrey appeared in Netflix special The Light We Carry - named after her book. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times was released last year in November and became a bestseller in no time.

"In #TheLightWeCarry, I share the story of the time when my mom insisted it was time for me to walk to and from elementary school all by myself. I was in kindergarten then, around five years old, and I couldn’t help but ask myself, “Did she really believe I could walk to school alone?” My mom understood the importance of setting aside her fears and allowing me the power of my own competence. And because she had faith in me, I had faith in me, too. As scared as I was, I felt a sense of pride and independence, which became important building blocks in my foundation as an independent human being," the US former first lady wrote on her Instagram page.

