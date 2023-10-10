In a relationship, it is important to create a healthy space for the people involved – this helps in creating more space for growth and understanding. While intimacy, communication, loyalty and trust are important in a relationship, emotional safety helps in stabilising the relationship and creating better connections. "One major thing that separates secure relationships from insecure relationships is the amount of emotional safety that's developed and maintained," wrote therapist Sadaf Siddiqi. In a healthy relationship, both partners should put in equal efforts to ensure that emotional safety is prevalent - intimacy breeds better in emotionally secure relationships.

Things that can create emotional safety in secure relationships(Freepik)

Being able to speak authentically: When we start to speak our mind and express our emotions in a healthy but in a clarified manner, we instantly start the process of creating a emotionally secure relationship making space for good communication.

Being mindful of triggers: With our past experiences and trauma, we all carry certain baggage and triggers. Knowing our own triggers and that of our partners helps us in being mindful of how to tackle them and how to ensure that we do not trigger the other person somehow.

Being an attentive listener: We should listen to understand rather than respond and react. When we start to be an attentive listener, we learn to see the perspective of the partner and become more mindful of their behavior patterns and their emotions.

Being respectful of boundaries: Boundaries are extremely important. We should set clear boundaries for ourselves and also be respectful of the boundaries of the partner.

Being more aware of the non-verbal communication: While we should ensure to speak our mind and create clarity, we should also watch out for the non-verbal communication and cues. From body language to tone to volume, we should be mindful – this will help us to create more respect and understanding in the relationship.

