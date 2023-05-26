Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Things that deplete your energy in relationships

Things that deplete your energy in relationships

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 26, 2023 12:03 PM IST

From keeping track of past mistakes to assuming things, here are a few things that deplete our emotional energy.

A relationship takes a lot of effort, understanding and companionship to make it work. Post the initial phase of fireworks, a relationship becomes a long journey of two people choosing each other continuously, day after day, and investing in understanding each other. Communication forms one of the building blocks of a relationship – it helps in creating a healthy space in the relationship where we can grow, individually and also together. However, we should also focus on saving energy and focusing it on things which make the relationship better. We often end up depleting our emotional and mental energy in things that do not deserve much of our attention. This further makes us feel emotionally drained. Addressing this, Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi wrote, "The energy that you possess (and then put out into the world) is the essence of your being. Protect and nurture it."

Unrealistic expectations can also lead to increased conflict within a relationship. When one person has certain expectations that are not being met, they may become argumentative and combative with their partner. (Pexels)
Unrealistic expectations can also lead to increased conflict within a relationship. When one person has certain expectations that are not being met, they may become argumentative and combative with their partner. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: Ways that you may be invalidating your partner

Sadaf further noted down a few things in the relationship that deplete our energy:

Proving the point: Sometimes we are too stubborn to accept that we are wrong. Hence, we go around trying to gather evidence to prove the point and make the other person understand that we are not wrong. The wisest thing to do in such situations is to just accept the mistake and move on.

Keeping track of past mistakes: Mistakes are natural to be made, but when we hold on to them and keep count of each other's past mistakes, it holds us back from seeing a healthy future together. It also takes a lot from us mentally and emotionally when we try to keep track of each other's past mistakes.

Taking things personally: The root cause of misunderstanding in any relationship is the absence of proper communication. We start to drain ourselves emotionally and mentally when we start to take everything personally and overthink scenarios that do not exist. Instead, we should ask each other directly and find a way to clarify.

Accommodating others: We constantly try to accommodate others and push our own needs away, to the point where we feel no joy in being in the relationship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Topics
relationship personal relationships relationship tips + 1 more
relationship personal relationships relationship tips
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out