This festive season, did you buy your kids their favourite toys? Study says it helps in...

Did you buy that toy that your child wants for this festive season? A recent study led by Talker Research states that it helps them socialise better and be more happy. According to the study, in early childhood, play sessions play a significant role in social development. Playing with toys and dolls of the kid's choice help them socialise more. This further leads to stronger friendship-building skills. Human-like toys can create social development skills in children and help them make friends. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted with insights from 2,000 U.S. parents of school-aged children. 69% of the parents said that their kids love playing with dolls or action figures. This further denotes that human-like toys can create social development skills in children and help them make friends.

Are dolls important?

36% of the participants said that dolls help create memorable experiences for their kids with their friends. 34% of the parents agreed that dolls help facilitate friendships and start conversation between kids. However, 60% of the parents expressed their concerns about the modern methods of pressure and success that can hamper child development at an early stage.

Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, a Clinical Psychologist and Play Therapist, in a statement, said, "For kids, the holidays are all about play and are a crucial time for their self-growth. The ability to play with and change colors helps kids navigate their world and sense of self, so the more parents can introduce colors of the rainbow during the gifting season, the better they can help their kids become more confident and more social."

Dolls and toys help children make friends.(Pexels)

Role of colour:

Colour helps a child to express themselves. 68% of the parents said that their kids love to have dolls in their preferred colour. 91% of the participants agreed that when kids have a say in their own colour choices for their fashion, it helps them become more confident and expressive.