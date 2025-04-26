Menu Explore
Tinder’s ‘ex-press disposal truck’ lets you toss emotional baggage in style, internet says ‘memories bhi daal skte hai?’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 26, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Tinder’s new campaign lets heartbroken Mumbaikars toss their emotional baggage into ‘ex-press disposal truck,’ offering a quirky way to move on from the past.

Still stuck on your ex? What if you could just throw all that emotional baggage into a truck and drive away? Yes, you heard that right. As part of a quirky new campaign, Tinder has rolled out a one-of-a-kind breakup recovery ride, the 'ex-press disposal truck', spotted cruising through Mumbai with a big bold sign that says, "Caution: Emotional Baggage Inside." (Also read: 6 advice that can ruin steady relationships: Therapist shares )

Tinder's new campaign encourages letting go of heartbreak with fun disposal truck. (Instagram)
Tinder's new campaign encourages letting go of heartbreak with fun disposal truck. (Instagram)

What is Tinder's 'ex-press disposal truck'

With their new Move On campaign, Tinder is helping people leave their heartbreak behind, literally by inviting them to toss their memories (and regrets) into a super stylish, rebranded garbage truck. Offering a playful spin on breakup therapy, the truck encourages heartbroken folks to ditch everything from faded love letters and their ex's hoodie to nostalgic playlists and keepsakes.

The quirky concept quickly grabbed the internet's attention, with netizens flooding social media with videos and pictures of the truck. Influencer Pranjali Papnai (@pranjali_papnai) also hopped on the trend and shared a video of the truck, which sparked a flood of hilarious reactions.

How internet reacted

One user joked, "Mere dil ke tukde kaise dump karu isme? 🥲," while another wrote, "Mere waale ne toh kuch diya hi nahi dost." Someone cheekily suggested, "Ex ko bhi daal do usme," and another sarcastically commented, "Dil se kaise nikaloge par." A third user added, "Ek chakkar Gurgaon ka bhi laga lo kachre waale bhaiya," while someone else quipped, "memories bhi daal skte hai?"

This campaign isn’t just about clever marketing, it hits deeper, tapping into how young Indians are redefining dating, heartbreak, and emotional wellness. A study commissioned by Tinder revealed that 82% of singles aged 18 to 25 now put mental health first when it comes to relationships, and 77% say they wouldn’t compromise on self-care or personal boundaries for anyone.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
