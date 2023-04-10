It often happens that once we decide on a goal, we dive straight in and get started on pursuing it but when things start to go wrong, we give up and the goal becomes an unrealised dream and we are left with disappointment but it is not that the goal was unachievable, it is just that there was no thought or planning on the processes since in any goal-setting scenario, proper planning is necessary to ensure success.

Tips on how to create a personalised plan for achieving your goals (Photo by Isaac Smith on Unsplash)

Setting a goal is easy, making it happen requires thought and strategy but people tend to put too much effort into goal setting and not into planning the actions that will help them accomplish those goals. Have you ever set a goal for yourself, only to get stuck or give up along the way? We know since we have and it can be tough to stay motivated and focused when there are so many distractions and competing demands on our time and energy.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prasha Dutra, Confidence Coach, TEDx Speaker and CEO of Believe In Your Brilliance LLC, insisted that action plan is the most powerful tool that has helped women overcome procrastination, make progress on their goals and get epic results hence, suggested three powerful ways to create a personalised action plan for your goals:

Figure out progress indicator (KPI) - What you measure matters. This is the biggest mistake people make while goal setting. They don’t choose good indicators of success. For example, when setting health goals, everyone chooses to measure weight loss and if they don’t lose weight they give up on their goal. Instead of weight loss choose an indicator like fat loss or inches or even number of workouts completed. A good KPI ensures that you can measure progress that helps you keep going, not demotivate you half way through. Create achievable milestones - We tend to set very hefty goals but fail to create achievable milestones. It’s impossible for anyone to leap into giant outcomes without knowing how they’ll get there. A milestone map can help us plan the path to our biggest goals. Making sure they are achievable is the key. There is no pride in having huge milestones but having nothing to show for them after months of trying. Instead take baby steps and visualize what your path will look like. Focus on the gains and not on the gap - Most of us are frustrated with why we don’t accomplish our goals or why it takes forever or how come others get things done so fast. A lot of the issue resides in the “Gap” mindset. We tend to measure the gap between us and our goals instead of measuring the progress we’ve made so far. The “Gain” mindset is all about measuring backwards, which means giving yourself credit for all the progress you’ve made even though the goal is far. This pushes you to keep going. In your action plan, include a weekly check in - what went well and how far have I come from the starting point.

Shobha Nihalani, multi-genre author, ghostwriter and mindset coach, advised, “When people are keen to start a new business venture, or write a book, or even pursue a new career path, it is important to ask oneself the underlying reasons for setting such a goal. Is it for happiness? Or personal gain? Or is it a life purpose? Find out exactly what has instigated the need to have a particular goal. The way I see it is that if we are not honest with ourselves about the ‘why’ behind the goal, we will not feel the passion to achieve it. A reality check is necessary to create the right strategy towards achieving a goal.”

She added, “Whether it is a small straightforward goal or a major complicated one, everyone has a unique way of achieving them. That’s why it is important to assess your own skills, learned experiences, and potential to achieve. If there are gaps, then find a way to fill them. For example, if you need to upskill yourself, then get the training, or if you want to learn how to go forward, find a mentor to guide you. After that, you can create a plan of action. Besides the manpower, time and monetary investment, look at your strong mindset as a resource. The qualities of resilience, and willingness to face failure, are qualities that can lead you to pursue your goals. It can happen that wrong decisions were made during the process. It is part of the learning curve. Keep gaining wisdom from the lessons, and create newer and better strategies to overcome future problems. Don’t lose steam because of a few setbacks. You can always bounce back, stronger and wiser. Proper planning is vital to achieve a goal. Just like we read instruction manuals to learn how to use a new gadget or appliance, similarly we need to design a clear step-by-step manual for ourselves.”

According to her, these are the 3 Cs you can follow to personalise a goal plan -

Clarity: Reflect on your goal. Is it yours or someone else’s? Is it a long-term or short-term goal? Does it require learning a new skill? How will you feel when you achieve your outcome? Consistency: To achieve anything in life, it is important to create a habit that is sustainable. Schedule a time in the day and show up every day. This consistency will create resilience, which in turn leads to a passion to keep going towards your goal. Confidence: There will be obstacles in any pursuit. Keep track of your mindset, do you possess the grit to keep going? Or are you going to give up halfway? If you have confidence in your abilities, then despite any setbacks, you will get back on track, even if you falter. Talk to a life coach to guide you through. Once you achieve your goal celebrate the wins!

Excited to add to the list of tips on how to create a personalised plan for achieving your goals, Ayushi Mathur, certified life coach and NLP practitioner, asserted that with a little bit of planning, psychology and self-compassion, you can turn your dreams into reality and create a life you love. She recommended:

Focus on Your Why - To create a personalised plan for achieving your goals, it's important to understand your underlying motivation or "why". Your why is the deeper reason behind your goal and can provide you with the emotional drive to keep going when obstacles arise. Take the time to reflect on why your goal is important to you and how achieving it will impact your life. This will help you stay focused and motivated when the going gets tough. Define Your Goals - Once you have identified why your goals are important to you, the next step in creating a personalised plan for achieving your goals is to define those goals. Start by thinking about what you want to accomplish - whether it's a professional milestone, a personal goal, or a lifestyle change. Be specific and write down your goals in detail. This will help you clarify your vision and make it easier to create a plan that is tailored to your needs. Break Down Your Goals - Once you have defined your goals, break them down into smaller, more manageable tasks & habits. This will make it easier to track your progress and stay motivated. For example, if your goal is to start a new business, your smaller tasks might include conducting market research, writing a business plan, and reaching out to other businesses. Identify Your Strengths and Weaknesses - To create a personalised plan for achieving your goals, you need to be honest about your strengths and weaknesses. Identify the skills and resources you already have that can help you achieve your goals, as well as the areas where you need to improve. This will help you prioritise your tasks and focus on the areas where you need the most support. Break Old Habits - When we’re trying to achieve something new, you know what comes in the way? Your old habits. Achieving your goals often requires breaking old habits and adopting new ones. This can be a challenging process, but it's essential if you want to create lasting change. Identify the habits that are holding you back from achieving your goals and work on replacing them with new, more productive behaviours. This may involve seeking the support of a coach or therapist, or developing a support system to help you stay on track. Practice Self-Compassion - Finally, remember to practise self-compassion as you work towards your goals. Achieving your goals can be a long and arduous process sometimes, and it's important to be kind to yourself along the way. This means accepting setbacks and failures as part of the learning process and treating yourself with the same kindness and compassion you would show to a friend. By cultivating self-compassion, you can stay motivated, build resilience and achieve your goals with greater ease and joy.

