Tips to develop an incredible connection between systematic personal evolution and health

Medical journals reveal physical/physiological changes to the human brain when people get used to less than optimal emotional states like anxiety, worry, depression, etc. For people with depression, it’s the shrinking of the Gray Matter Volume (GMV) and prolonged or pathological anxiety may result in the degenerative or impaired functioning of the hippocampus and the Prefrontal Cortex.

The surest way out of this conundrum is to be committed to personal evolution. A human being, on average, evolves once every 10 years, which means, in 10 years, they would have naturally evolved in terms of their maturity, capabilities, emotional mastery, and more.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harini Ramachandran, Co-Creator of Excellence Installations Technology and Co-Founder of Antano and Harini, advised, “By getting people to time-compress personal evolution to happen once every 6 months to a year instead of 10 years, is one of the surest ways to ensure people continue to evolve across all aspects of their life. Instead of viewing health in kilos, we aim for integrated life outcomes. With the predictive intelligence of EIT, it is possible to arrive at the minimum set of breakthrough opportunities that will get a person to evolve across all aspects of their life: including health, business, career, family, relationships and legacy.”

Sonal Chadha, Lead Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, shared, “Individuals should acquire skills to balance their authentic self in order to maintain mind-body connection. Systematic way of exploring and bringing introspection is a habit to evolve as an aware self. In order to have awareness and authenticity in oneself, we can engage in introspection, journaling, mindfulness living, relaxation and meditations. One needs to be allowed to look at their strength and weakness as an individual, which creates a connection to have a keen awareness of who you are and who you stand for. Bringing light to this connection can directly enhance one's physical and mental health.”

Suggesting that effective human resource management is essential for delivering superior medical treatment, Dr Monica Gulati, Executive Dean and Registrar at School of Pharmaceutical Sciences in LPU, highlighted, “The healthcare sector needs to place more focus on human resource management in order to develop new policies. When workers are aware of how their individual efforts that contribute to the end goals set by the management are valued, they are more likely to be engaged, motivated and perform at a higher level. Even organizations that take great satisfaction in putting a strong emphasis on psychological safety and transparency were forced to establish new regulations to maintain workplace ethics.”

She added, “From leisure to connection to the contribution, there is an additive progression where each step builds on the one before it. Many companies have already achieved significant advancements in the area of comfort, fostering a friendly workplace where employees are treated with respect. A company's chances of meeting or exceeding its financial targets, being high-performing, being innovative and flexible, and producing better business results all increase by a factor of two to three, six to eight, respectively, when this type of inclusive culture is established within the company. In order for employees to feel like their opinions are respected and welcomed, the culture should encourage everyone to be themselves, share their diverse views, and fit with the team's and organization's goals.”

