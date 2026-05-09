Twinkle Khanna says mothers don’t want handmade cards on Mother's Day; calls ‘a day of zero responsibilities’ best gift

Ahead of Mother's Day, Twinkle Khanna got candid about the realities of motherhood with her signature wit and honesty. From wishing for “a day of zero responsibilities” to calling out the myth of the perfect supermom, she shared a refreshing and relatable take on parenting.

Twinkle Khanna reflects on the realities and myths of motherhood ahead of Mother's Day. (Instagram)

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In a May 8 Instagram reel with Tweak India, Twinkle was asked what children should stop gifting their mothers on Mother’s Day. Staying true to her signature humour, she replied, “I actually don’t want any more of those handmade cards that I have to stick on the fridge. What I’d like is a day of zero responsibilities.”

Beyond flowers and sentimental cards, many mothers often secretly wish for something far simpler, rest, personal space and a break from the never-ending cycle of chores, caregiving and emotional labour. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious ‘chaotic’ vacation throwback with Akshay Kumar for April Fools’ Day: Watch video )

Twinkle Khanna on the real job of mothers

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{{^usCountry}} When asked what a mother’s “real job” is, Twinkle answered with warmth and honesty. “A mother’s real job is to fill their child’s head with bright ideas, to love them madly, and maybe even throw a few vegetables down their throats,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked what a mother’s “real job” is, Twinkle answered with warmth and honesty. “A mother’s real job is to fill their child’s head with bright ideas, to love them madly, and maybe even throw a few vegetables down their throats,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her words reflected a parenting style rooted in both affection and practicality. For Twinkle, motherhood is not only about nurturing children emotionally, but also about shaping their values, encouraging curiosity and making sure they grow up healthy, even if it means convincing them to eat vegetables against their will. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her words reflected a parenting style rooted in both affection and practicality. For Twinkle, motherhood is not only about nurturing children emotionally, but also about shaping their values, encouraging curiosity and making sure they grow up healthy, even if it means convincing them to eat vegetables against their will. {{/usCountry}}

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Twinkle also candidly spoke about the emotional weight that comes with motherhood and the one thing she was not fully prepared for. “I think it’s a fact that we have to dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their hurt feelings, mosquito bites, bad grades, without losing sight of who we are,” she shared.

‘Supermoms don’t exist’: Twinkle on motherhood myths

On being asked about the biggest myth surrounding motherhood, Twinkle had a simple but powerful answer: “That supermoms exist? I haven’t met any.” Her remark served as a reminder that mothers are human beings too, imperfect, exhausted and deserving of grace.

Finally, when asked what mothers truly want, Twinkle gave a deeply thoughtful response. “I think they want to be seen as people and not just as mothers. And maybe something that lasts, something real and rare, something natural, something completely one of a kind,” she said.

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Through her honest and relatable reflections, Twinkle painted motherhood not as a picture-perfect role, but as a complex mix of love, chaos, sacrifice, humour and self-discovery. Instead of glorifying perfection, her words celebrated mothers as real people with emotions, dreams and identities beyond parenting.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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