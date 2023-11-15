In a relationship, we are constantly striving to feel more loved and cared for by the person we are with. However, in the middle of everything, we forget to incorporate certain skills in us that can help us to feel more loved and create a space in the relationship for healthy exchange of emotions, and development of stronger connections. "Have you ever wished for clear and detailed instructions on how to break free from unhealthy relationship habits and know exactly what it takes to create a healthy relationship," wrote Relationship Coach Marlena Tillhon as she shared a few skills that we require in a relationship to feel loved and secure.

Vital relationship skills we need to feel secure and loved(Unsplash)

Taking an empowered position: Since childhood, we are conditioned to think of love and relationship within a certain mould. Be it the romantic relationship we have seen in the family or read about in books or experienced in movies, we grow up with a certain mindset about relationships. It is important to break from that mould and take an empowered position about our relationship – this will help us to connect with the right kind of people.

Meeting our needs: Instead of putting it all on the partner and expecting them to understand and meet all of our needs, we need to become aware of the needs we have and meet them consciously. This will create space for more self-awareness and self-love.

Setting boundaries with love: Boundaries are important in all kinds of relationships, and we should ensure to set certain boundaries that are important for us. It is equally important to make the partner understand the relevance of those boundaries and explain to them why they must always respect the boundaries.

Eliminating drama: While drama and chaos are parts of a relationship, we should consciously try to eliminate drama, misunderstandings and chaos from the relationship and create space for understanding, intimacy and trust.

