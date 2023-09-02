In a relationship, it is important to notice the thought patterns we have about the partner and the relationship in general. The way we think and perceive can hugely impact the relationship and how it turns out to be. "The way you think about your partner and the relationship significantly influences how you perceive them and their behavior. This is why it’s important to be aware of your thought patterns and assumptions. Sometimes when we’ve had a rough patch, we can end up in negative sentiment override. Negative sentiment override is a build-up of negative interactions and results in us perceiving them in a negative light and not feeling as satisfied with the state of the relationship," wrote Therapist Lucille Shackleton.

Ways to improve our perception of partner and relationship

Lucille further noted down a few ways by which we can improve our perception of the partner and the relationship:

Shift the focus: When we find ourselves trapped in negative thoughts about our partner and the relationship, we should try to challenge the thoughts and find ways to combat it with logic and facts.

Express appreciation: A small appreciation goes a long way, and we should be mindful to appreciate the partner and thank them whenever we can.

Do something nice: We should never stop making the partner feel special in a relationship. Sometimes doing something very small and thoughtful can make them feel valued and loved in the relationship. So it is important to do the small and nice things to let them know how lucky we are to have them with us.

Repair: Conflicts are natural in a relationship, and they help us to find newer perspectives. However, it is important to repair the relationship and address the difficult issues.

Reciprocate: Consistently finding ways to reciprocate love and affection showered on us is a love language that can impact the relationship in a very positive way.

Reminisce: Reminiscing the time spent together, the positive memories created together can make the bond stronger in a relationship and also help us see how far we have come.

Change: When we need to see positive changes in the relationship, we should start with ourselves and embrace it with patience, compassion and empathy.

