Ways to start a tough conversation: Expert shares tips

In relationships, we have our share of good and bad times. Sticking to each other through all of it makes for a long-lasting and a healthy relationship. The strength of a relationship comes from the way we communicate with our partners. The words we use, the gestures we show and the way we talk to our partner matters in a relationship and makes it healthy. We are also faced with difficult times when we know we would need to have difficult conversations to find a way to figure out things together. However, tough conversations can bring anxiety as well. Addressing the same, Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders wrote, “Hard conversations are always going to cause a bit of anxiety; there’s no way to get rid of that tension altogether- though we can learn to tolerate it. There are ways to begin the conversation that lend themselves to more effective communication. Here are a few suggestions of gentle openers; take what works for you and make the wording your own. Focus on creating mutual understanding, not just to be personally understood.”

Asking for consent: The start of a tough conversation should start with asking for consent to be heard. Checking the mental state of the partner and starting it together is a healthy idea to take the discussion forward.

Bringing up the topic: When things get tiring and starts to bother us, it is important to bring it to each other’s notice and let them know that you are open to a discussion and to further work on mending things.

Love and respect: through all of it, love and respect should be maintained for each other. Take turns to remind each other of the important they have in your life.

Agree to disagree: It is not mandatory to agree to the same things in a relationship. However, finding a common ground and a balance between the opinions is important in a relationship.

Seeking help: Figuring out a hard situation all by yourself is taxing. In case, you are not able to, it is okay to seek help from the partner and ask them what would be the best way forward.

Open to hearing out: Asking your partner if they are open to hearing you out is a healthy way to take the conversation forward.