IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / What forms the soul of a relationship?: With Love by Simran Mangharam
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

What forms the soul of a relationship?: With Love by Simran Mangharam

Kindness, sensitivity and indulgence, when reciprocated, can combine to form a bond that becomes bright, enduring and unshakeable.
READ FULL STORY
By Simran Mangharam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:26 PM IST

Intrigued by my line of work, a friend I met recently after a gap of many years peppered me with some really interesting questions. Why do people want to be coached on the step-by-step, hows and what to dos of a first date? How can one avoid the perils of unrequited love? What constitutes the soul of a relationship?

Given that he is a vipassana practitioner, that last one didn’t surprise me at all. It is something I think about too. What is that powerful but invisible essence and core of a relationship? Over the years I have consciously observed couples I know that have great relationships.

Among one couple that has been together for 16 years I see a regular occurrence of the husband pre-empting or insisting on doing anything that strains her back. His wife has had a bad back since her teens. Initially I wondered if it didn’t sometimes irk her, this way he had of jumping up every time she began to bend. But I’ve known them a decade now, and clearly he meant it because he’s still as sensitive to her bad back as he ever was. He just can’t bear to see his wife in pain, and will do whatever he can to prevent it.

It’s not just him; here is my observation of what she does. Though she has never eaten meat, fish or eggs, because she knows he is a meat lover, she’s become an expert on where to find the best cuts. If she hears someone talking about a new find, she’ll stop whatever conversation she’s in the midst of to learn more.

Closer home, I notice that my husband, if he sees that I’m already under some stress, never tells me any unpleasant news. He waits until things are calmer for me. Because I have now experienced how much this helps, I make sure I do the same for him.

There is one couple I know that is really my benchmark in this. Both of them indulge each other in their own ways. From the start, she has accommodated a very unusual social habit of his, with love. During dinner parties, as soon as he has finished his meal, the husband announces that he is sleepy and waves goodbye. First-time guests are always stunned, forks frozen in the air. The wife invariably laughs lovingly and says, “There goes my Cinderella”, lightening the mood and continuing to be a warm hostess.

As for him, it seems to me that his entire being revolves around her. I have heard him say to her from time to time, in soft undertones and with a smile: “I love you, my sweetheart, much more than I did yesterday”. I can still see her loving smile in response, and it warms my heart to remember it.

So back to the question of what makes up the soul of a relationship, I believe the answer will continue to evolve. As of now, I go with this summary: It is care, sensitivity, compassion, kindness and indulgence, which, when reciprocated, begin to form a bright, enduring bond between two people. A powerful yet invisible force that makes any relationship unshakeable at its core.

(Simran Mangharam is a dating and relationship coach and can be reached on simran@floh.in)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

What forms the soul of a relationship?: With Love by Simran Mangharam

By Simran Mangharam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Kindness, sensitivity and indulgence, when reciprocated, can combine to form a bond that becomes bright, enduring and unshakeable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mike Mosallam's Hollywood romcom 'Breaking Fast' busts myths around gay Muslims(Twitter/firstshowing)
Mike Mosallam's Hollywood romcom 'Breaking Fast' busts myths around gay Muslims(Twitter/firstshowing)
relationships

Mike Mosallam's Hollywood romcom 'Breaking Fast' busts myths around gay Muslims

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Hollywood writer and director Mike Mosallam wants to bust stereotypes that 'you can't be gay and Muslim' with his romantic comedy 'Breaking Fast', was originally released as a short in 2015 and warmly received at the Cannes Film Festival
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the bond that the four share, Panday shared that "nothing" changed between the four in recent years except for the fact that she has stopped biting "Suhana's head."(Instagram)
Talking about the bond that the four share, Panday shared that "nothing" changed between the four in recent years except for the fact that she has stopped biting "Suhana's head."(Instagram)
relationships

Ananya Panday sets 'squad goals' with recent picture with her girls

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Setting major 'squad goals', actor Ananya Panday on Thursday treated her Instafam to a recent picture and a childhood snap of herself with her celebrity best friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, the use of social media apps has also spiked.(Pixabay)
While people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, the use of social media apps has also spiked.(Pixabay)
relationships

Study links use of social media apps to feelings of isolation during Covid-19

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Some 86 per cent of the respondents reported that their use of videoconferencing tools increased during the pandemic. The increased use of online communication tools could in part be driven by feelings of isolation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A male hold on parliament strengthened in December elections. The new cabinet contains just one female minister, while the central bank’s board has none.(Pixabay)
A male hold on parliament strengthened in December elections. The new cabinet contains just one female minister, while the central bank’s board has none.(Pixabay)
relationships

EU state with smallest gender pay gap is still run by men

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Romanian stands in contrast to much of the rest of the world. President Joe Biden has unveiled a U.S. cabinet with the highest-ever female representation. Closer to home, Serbia’s government is split almost equally between men and women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
relationships

'Gender Park' to come up in Kerala

PTI, Kozhikode
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The Kerala government's 300 crore three tower "Gender Park', claimed to be the first of its kind in the country and working towards gender equality in the state, will become functional here from February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Children of depressed mothers may experience suicidal thoughts: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:04 PM IST
According to a recent study, children of mothers experiencing depressive symptoms are more at risk, as adolescents, of experiencing suicidal thoughts and attempting suicide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The findings of a new study suggest that talented dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Here's why drink, drug risk lower among optimistic pupils with 'happy' childhood

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The findings show a link between how pupils feel about the past, present, and future and their classroom behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
relationships

Depression in new fathers linked to relationship insecurities: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
relationships

Study suggests women influenced coevolution of dogs, humans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:11 PM IST
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta asks an important question from her followers(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta asks an important question from her followers(Instagram/neena_gupta)
relationships

Neena Gupta asks fans if it's okay to need people in life, here's what they said

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • In a recent video, Neena Gupta asked her fans a rather intriguing question. The actor revealed that she is one of those who constantly need people in life and asked if it is better this way or to be absolutely independent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
relationships

Men enlisted to fight 'tradition' of gender violence in Cambodia

Reuters, Phnom Penh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Ran is among 30 men coached by Gender and Development for Cambodia, a non-profit, to identify and root out violence against women by intervening in disputes, holding workshops and acting as a go-to for victims and authorities in communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Peer confidants at school may help teens with anxiety, depression: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Teen challenges including depression and anxiety are better understood by their peers as compared to teachers or counsellors in the school, believe three-quarters of parents in a new national poll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The much-in-love couple will be taking their nuptial vows on January 24 at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug.(Instagram)
The much-in-love couple will be taking their nuptial vows on January 24 at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug.(Instagram)
relationships

Here are some details about Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities!

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is soon going to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The preparations for the couple's wedding are in full swing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP