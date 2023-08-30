What is emotional dumping? Therapist explains

In relationships, we often go to the partner to vent pent-up emotions, however, we should always take into consideration the time, space and the mental ability of the other person to deal with it. In case of emotional dumping, one partner keeps sharing their frustrations with the other person without considering their boundaries and limitations. "Emotional dumping typically ignores the boundaries of others because it doesn’t reflect on whether the information being shared is relevant, helpful, or even accurate - instead, it’s an unhealthy coping mechanism that people use to deal with stress during a triggering situation. ⁣Because it lacks awareness of how the other person is impacted, emotional dumping can lead to a false sense of intimacy; this is heightened if there is defensiveness from the speaker (e.g., oversharing or going on and on about how something isn’t their fault)," wrote Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi as she explained emotional dumping.

"The best way I can think of explaining the term emotional dumping is that it’s a frustrating - and potentially toxic - form of venting," Sadaf added as she shared a few signs of emotional dumping.

Inconsideration: when we fail to take into account the time, space and the capacity of the other person to have that conversation at a given time, we end up taking them for granted.

Monopolising the discussion: Constantly focusing on our problems and repeating the same problem over and over again without putting in effort to seek solutions can be extremely frustrating.

Not hearing the opinion of others: When we are not open to hearing the opinion or the perspective of the other person, we are technically not looking for a solution to the problem.

Oversharing surface-level feelings: We are scared of being vulnerable with the other person, so we end up sharing surface-level emotions without admitting the truth.

Unaware of reactions: We are also unaware of the reactions we have and how they have a strong impact on the way we connect with the other person.

