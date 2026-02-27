Woman doubts deciding to get a job that BF threatened to break up over: Redditors say ‘This attitude is irredeemable'

The day she wrote the post, she accompanied her boyfriend to pick up his car from a collision centre. During their visit, they get a chance to explore the facility, which the woman found to be better put together than other collision centres that she had visited.

The OP began by saying that she loves her partner and they have worked through a lot as a couple . She also loves cars and “just about anything mechanical.” While she is working a full-time job that she likes, it is not paying her much. So she has been looking for a part-time job in the afternoon.

Her partner gave her an ultimatum about taking up a job offer that she genuinely liked, and she took to the popular subreddit, r/AITAH , to share the experience.

In modern, progressive society, it is expected that women would have complete freedom when it comes to their work and building a career. However, for one 25-year-old who has been dating a 30-year-old guy for the last eight months, that did not seem to be the case.

It so happened that they ran into the owner, who also owns six other locations. After breaking the ice, the OP became upfront with him and asked, “Are you looking for part-time workers like estimators, or people who can do bodywork that you would be willing to teach, or even have someone come in and watch?”

The owner seemed surprised that she was interested, and before they left, he pulled them into his office and told the OP, “I would love for you to come in a day and see/experience what it’s like to be an estimator.”

“He told me that if I like it, he will pay for the estimator certification if we have a verbal agreement that I would stay with the company. We exchange contacts and say our goodbyes,” elaborated the OP in her post.

The OP was happy about the offer, and after getting out, she turned to her boyfriend to ask how he felt about the proposal. She was stunned to hear him say, “Absolutely the f**k not, you’re not working here,” and then proceeded to explain that “it’s only men who work there, that he feels like the people are sketchy, (and) that he doesn’t think that the people there would respect me.”

He also made other points, such as the place does not have an HR like the OP’s current place of work, and while she understood his concern, she was stunned nevertheless.

“I don’t think he gets to choose what jobs I can and can’t have based (on) the fact (that) he’s uncomfortable with it, since he’s worried I’m gonna get disrespected or hit on,” she stated in her post. “He has made it clear that this is his final decision and that if I get this job, I would be ending our relationship.”

The OP then asked the community if she would be wrong to choose the job over her boyfriend.

Redditors tell OP to get rid of her boyfriend Netizens on the social networking platform were overwhelmingly in support of the OP choosing the job that she likes over the boyfriend, who did not want her to take it.

“Genuinely throw out the whole man. This attitude is irredeemable,” wrote one person.

“Take the job. Level up. Don’t shrink your future to protect someone else’s insecurity,” advised another.

“He is projecting, telling you that he would not respect a woman in that situation, and that he doesn’t respect you more broadly as a partner,” observed a third.

“This is a big red flag after only eight months. He is trying to control you already. It is one thing to express concern and discuss with you possible downsides of taking the job. It is another to tell you that you can’t take the job,” pointed out a fourth.

“You’re not a child and he’s not your father,” expressed a fifth. “If you want the job, go for it. Let the trash take itself out.”

Note to readers: It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.