Woman reveals 11 things she learnt about dating 'after dating for 10 years': 'You would rather sleep alone than...'

The wisdom that comes with experience! Content creator Shree (Instagram handle Shreeum) has shared a video on Instagram about the '11 things' she has learnt after dating for ‘10 years’ – you are in for some drops of dating wisdom. In her caption, she wrote, “My resume says serial girlfriend on it so you all better take this seriously... thank you very much…” Also read | What is an open marriage and is it for you? 6 things you must know Would you rather sleep alone in your bed than feeling alone while you sleep next to someone? (Representative photo: Freepik)

People often learn valuable lessons that can benefit their future relationships, and everything Shree said resonated with many. A comment on her post read, “10 years of dating wisdom in 11 tips? Love this crash course!” Another said, “Might cry, it’s like my elder sister is talking to me.”

‘If their ex-girlfriend reaches out to you…’

So what exactly did Shree say about the things she's learnt about dating as she opened up about the complexities of modern relationships? Read on to find out what she said:

1. Sacrifice and compromise are two very different things. If you find yourself having to change your entire fundamental personality to be able to be with someone, then you are probably with the 'wrong someone'.

2. If your partner chides you for things that you actually love about yourself -- 'You are too loud', 'You are too brash', or 'Your style is too loud' – that is the wrong relationship. Please leave.

3. If you chide your partner for things that they love that you fundamentally do not like, please let that poor chap be; and please evacuate.

4. If you do not like their friends, any of their friends at all, if you feel like you are a misfit, you are a misfit then. Please, soldier, evacuate.

5. If their friends warn you that this is not a good relationship and that man probably needs help, believe the friends. Leave!

6. If their ex-girlfriend reaches out to you saying, 'I am a little f***ed because of this man,' from personal experience, believe.

'If they don't respect your work…'

7. If one of you does not laugh in an argument, to end it, if it is impossible for you two to put one another over and above your ego sometimes, then they are not your person.

8. If your close friends and siblings don't like them, there is something that you need to evaluate about that relationship.

9. When you initially start dating someone, don't think of '10 reasons why they should love me'. Think of 10 reasons why you like them.

10. If they don't respect your work and what you do or they are usually the negative Nelly in your life, then they are not the person for you. Your person should believe in you on days when you don't even believe in yourself.

11. You would rather sleep alone in your bed than feel alone while you sleep next to someone.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.