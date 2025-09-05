India's first F1-backed racer Atiqa Mir on breaking barriers in motorsports: ‘People bully me for being a girl, but…’

At just 10 years old, Atiqa Mir is speeding past stereotypes on global motorsports tracks. Living in Dubai but carrying her Indian roots from Jammu and Kashmir with pride, this little girl has big dreams of racing into Formula 1 one day. While motorsports has long been seen as a man’s game, Atiqa admits she has faced her share of bullying on the track for being a girl. But she refuses to let it slow her down. Atiqa Mir is racing against stereotypes in the world of motorports.(Instagram)

In early 2025, Atiqa became the first Indian to be backed directly by Formula 1, following her impressive feats at karting championships around the world. She earned a spot in Discover Your Drive Program (DYD) by F1 Academy, a female-only racing series by Formula 1, which is providing her technical and financial support. What makes her special is that she is only one of three drivers in the mini category (age 8-11) worldwide to be chosen for this program.

A childhood love-turned-career

Atiqa says she grew up differently from other girls. When other children collected dolls, she was lining up miniature cars and race tracks. “I loved racing since a young age, I used to collect cars, race tracks when other girls used to collect dolls. I was inspired watching my father (Asif Nazir Mir) who is a former Formula Asia driver and became India’s first National Karting Champion. This sparked my interest in racing,” she says in an email interview for Health Shots She Slays.

At first, racing was play for her. But Atiqa’s speed, natural instinct, and family’s support soon showed her that this was no ordinary hobby. "I didn’t really know this was going to turn out in a career, but I knew that I was really talented and fast. That, along with everyone’s support eventually brought me to where I am now," adds the prodigy who is mentored by Narain Karthikeyan, India's first Formula One Driver.

Atiqa Mir hopes to see more Indian women in motorsports and other male-dominated fields.(Instagram)

Breaking into a male-dominated space

Motorsport is male-dominated, but the little speedster has her own mantra to deal with it.

"People sometimes bully me on the track because I’m a girl, but I’ve learnt how to deal with it over time. I try to focus on myself and not others. That way I concentrate on my driving more than thinking if people will bully me or not. It’s a complete waste of time thinking about that!"

She believes there is a need for more female role models in racing who can show all the girls in India that it is indeed possible. "We are no less than anyone in the world," asserts Atiqa, who is also very proud of her roots.

"To be carrying the Indian flag around the globe is a great privilege for me. I want to make everyone proud and hopefully be a role model for upcoming Indian sportswomen," says Atiqa.

A message for young girls

Sharing an inspirational message for all girls, especially those who dream of doing something that people usually think only boys can do, she adds: "Believe in yourself, find a passion, dream it, follow it, work hard at it, never give up and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it."

When asked what it feels like to be on the track, Atiqa lights up. “It feels great racing at such high speeds on such fast race tracks. I have a great privilege to be doing this sport and driving against the best drivers in the world. We drive so close to each other at very high speeds. The feeling can’t be described in words as it is really special and the thrill you get is amazing.”

Atiqa Mir has eyes on her goals

Clearly, the sport is about experiencing freedom, adrenaline, and joy all rolled into one for Atiqa. But she has her eyes set right on her goals: Formula 4 in the next few years, and Formula 1 within a decade - something that has not been done by a female in decades.

Her idol? Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, alongside her father Asif. And the track she dreams of racing on one day? Belgium’s legendary Spa-Francorchamps, with its high-speed corners and historic aura.

Atiqa Mir's journey proves that when passion meets perseverance, or even when you dare to dream, age and gender become irrelevant.