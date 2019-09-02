Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi:These celebs have embraced boardroom bourgeoisie

lifestyle

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:14 IST

Looks like the seventies bourgeoisie (the middle class, typically with reference to its perceived conventional attitudes) dressing is here to stay. Take a look at the autumn winter 2019 collections and it’s hard not to sense an air of genteel conservatism.

A look by Fendi ( Instagram / Fendi )

Hedi Slimane’s newly unveiled campaign for Celine too strongly nods in favour of ladylike retro elegance - be it the pussy-bow blouses, leather culottes, aviator sunnies or ponchos.

A handbag from Burberry. ( Instagram/ Burberry )

Designer Ridhi Mehra quips, “Statement pussy-bow blouses are likely to be huge this season in both Indian and Western styles.”

Sonam K Ahuja in a Valentino trench - perfect to layer for coming months. ( Instagram / Sonam kapoor Ahuja )

Annie Hall (1977’s classic) eclectic wardrobe comes to mind instantly. Designer Riccardo Tisci’s refined pieces at Burberry put the spotlight on the pared-back minimalism.

Celine Winter 19 collection features a pussybow collared top ( Instagram/ Celine )

Stylist Kshitij Kankaria sees the trend as effortlessly chic and timelessly relevant. “Honestly, bourgeoisie never really went out of favour.

Deepika Padukone in preppy yet polished a Ralph Lauren ensemble ( Instagram / Shalina Nathani )

However, the cool way to nail these pieces would be to mix it up with high street finds. For instance, in a beige ensemble, play with all the shades of camel and brown from head to toe. Layer your statement print separates with camel basics - it could be a blazer or a trench coat,” says Kshitij.

John Lobb loafers ( Instagram / John Lobb )

Designer Suman B of label Lola observes that pieces like culottes and scarf printed silks add an interesting mix to people’s wardrobes. “We will see a lot more of the old world charm of nostalgic style mixed with contemporary fashion,” says Suman.

Sonakshi Sinha offsets her Jitroise ensemble with a pair of strappy heels

Decoding bourgeoisie

*Team a beige pussy-bow blouse with an A-line skirt and complete your look with patent leather kitten heels.

*Pair a crepe blazer with a pair of tapered pants, a frame bag and lace-up leather combat boots.

*Layer a crisp white shirt with a black leather trench coat and finish it off with a pair of vertiginous heels.

*Invest in a short dress with ‘lavallière’ tie bow collar and add a pair of aviator-style sunnies for a chic finish.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 17:03 IST