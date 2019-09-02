Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi:These celebs have embraced boardroom bourgeoisie
Sep 02, 2019
Looks like the seventies bourgeoisie (the middle class, typically with reference to its perceived conventional attitudes) dressing is here to stay. Take a look at the autumn winter 2019 collections and it’s hard not to sense an air of genteel conservatism.
Hedi Slimane’s newly unveiled campaign for Celine too strongly nods in favour of ladylike retro elegance - be it the pussy-bow blouses, leather culottes, aviator sunnies or ponchos.
Designer Ridhi Mehra quips, “Statement pussy-bow blouses are likely to be huge this season in both Indian and Western styles.”
Annie Hall (1977’s classic) eclectic wardrobe comes to mind instantly. Designer Riccardo Tisci’s refined pieces at Burberry put the spotlight on the pared-back minimalism.
Stylist Kshitij Kankaria sees the trend as effortlessly chic and timelessly relevant. “Honestly, bourgeoisie never really went out of favour.
However, the cool way to nail these pieces would be to mix it up with high street finds. For instance, in a beige ensemble, play with all the shades of camel and brown from head to toe. Layer your statement print separates with camel basics - it could be a blazer or a trench coat,” says Kshitij.
Designer Suman B of label Lola observes that pieces like culottes and scarf printed silks add an interesting mix to people’s wardrobes. “We will see a lot more of the old world charm of nostalgic style mixed with contemporary fashion,” says Suman.
Decoding bourgeoisie
*Team a beige pussy-bow blouse with an A-line skirt and complete your look with patent leather kitten heels.
*Pair a crepe blazer with a pair of tapered pants, a frame bag and lace-up leather combat boots.
*Layer a crisp white shirt with a black leather trench coat and finish it off with a pair of vertiginous heels.
*Invest in a short dress with ‘lavallière’ tie bow collar and add a pair of aviator-style sunnies for a chic finish.
