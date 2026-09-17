5 spiritual leaders who studied science and engineering before finding their calling in spirituality

A background in science or engineering does not always lead to a conventional technical career. For some spiritual teachers, years spent studying engineering, physics, or management became part of a very different journey, one that eventually led them toward meditation, philosophy, service and spiritual teaching. Their stories offer a glimpse into how academic training and questions about life's deeper meaning can sometimes lead people in unexpected directions.

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Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's early education brought together two areas that would remain central to his life: science and Vedic knowledge. According to his biography, he graduated in 1973 with degrees in Physics and Vedic literature. His first teacher was Pandit Sudhakar Chaturvedi, a scholar who had a long association with Mahatma Gandhi.

After graduation, he was invited by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi to give talks on Vedic science and arrange conferences focused on the Vedas and science. His spiritual work later developed into The Art of Living, which he founded in 1981 as an international nonprofit educational and humanitarian organization.

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{{^usCountry}} Today, The Art of Living offers programs focused on meditation, personal development, service and human values across many countries. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's journey reflects a continuing effort to connect ideas from India's spiritual traditions with contemporary life. Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, The Art of Living offers programs focused on meditation, personal development, service and human values across many countries. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's journey reflects a continuing effort to connect ideas from India's spiritual traditions with contemporary life. Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj {{/usCountry}}

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Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj studied Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He graduated with with a B.Tech in 1967. He later moved to the United States and earned an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. His scientific education has remained part of the way he explains meditation and spirituality, often using the language of observation and personal experience to make spiritual ideas easier to understand.

Today, he is the spiritual head of Science of Spirituality, known in India as Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission. According to the organization, it has more than 3,500 centres worldwide, where people can attend meditation programs, workshops and spiritual gatherings regardless of their background or nationality.

BK Shivani

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Before becoming one of India's best-known spiritual speakers, Shivani Verma, popularly known as BK Shivani, studied Electronics Engineering at Pune University. The Brahma Kumaris identifies her as a Gold Medalist in Electronics Engineering, and says she completed the degree in 1994. She later worked as a lecturer and also started a software company before becoming closely associated with the Brahma Kumaris and Rajyoga meditation.

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Her introduction to spirituality was influenced by her mother, who was associated with a Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga center. According to biographical accounts published by the organization, Shivani noticed changes in her mother's outlook and eventually began exploring Rajyoga herself. She has since become a prominent teacher and speaker associated with the Brahma Kumaris.

Gauranga Das Prabhu

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Gauranga Das Prabhu took a very different path after graduating from IIT Bombay. He studied Metallurgical Engineering and completed his B.Tech in 1993. His professional career initially followed a conventional route, including a short stint with Kirloskar Oil Engines in Pune. He later left that career and became an ISKCON monk.

His interest in spirituality developed during his college years. He said their teachings on the Bhagavad Gita helped him find answers to those questions and influenced his decision to dedicate himself to sharing those teachings.

Today, he holds several roles within ISKCON and is associated with the Govardhan Ecovillage, while also working as a speaker and author.

Swami Mukundananda

Swami Mukundananda's academic background includes degrees from two of India's leading institutions. He studied engineering at IIT Delhi and later earned an MBA from IIM Calcutta. After completing his education, he worked for Tata-Burroughs, an early Indian IT company.

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His interest in spirituality, however, had begun alongside his academic life. He eventually left his professional career and entered monkhood, later becoming a disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj.

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Disclaimer: This article is a biographical feature based on publicly available accounts of the individuals and the organizations associated with them.