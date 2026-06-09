The way you breathe can have a powerful impact on how you feel, both physically and emotionally. Breathwork has become increasingly popular because it is a simple way to slow down and reconnect with yourself.

5 surprising changes you may notice after practicing breathwork (Pinterest)

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Contrary to what many people think, breathwork is not about forcing your breath or trying to control every inhale and exhale. Instead, it is about creating space for your body and nervous system to relax, release tension, and return to a more balanced state. While everyone's experience is unique, many people notice positive changes after a breathwork session. Here are five surprising effects you may experience.

ALSO READ: 3 breathing techniques that can help you relieve stress

1. You may feel more spacious and relaxed in your body

One of the first things you might notice after breathwork is a sense of openness in your body. Areas that previously felt tight or tense may begin to feel lighter and more relaxed. People carry stress in their shoulders, necks, chests, or jaws without even realizing it. Breathwork can help release physical tension, leaving you feeling more comfortable and at ease.

2. Your breathing may feel easier

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{{^usCountry}} After a session, you may notice that your breathing feels deeper and more natural. Instead of shallow breaths that stay in the upper chest, your breath may begin to flow more freely. This can create a feeling of ease throughout the body. When your breathing becomes more relaxed, your body often follows, helping you feel calmer and more grounded. 3. Your mind may feel quieter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a session, you may notice that your breathing feels deeper and more natural. Instead of shallow breaths that stay in the upper chest, your breath may begin to flow more freely. This can create a feeling of ease throughout the body. When your breathing becomes more relaxed, your body often follows, helping you feel calmer and more grounded. 3. Your mind may feel quieter {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If your thoughts often feel nonstop, breathwork may provide a welcome pause. Many people report experiencing greater mental clarity after a session. You may find it easier to focus, make decisions, or enjoy a few moments of calm. While breathwork does not eliminate stress completely, it can help create distance from racing thoughts and mental overwhelm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If your thoughts often feel nonstop, breathwork may provide a welcome pause. Many people report experiencing greater mental clarity after a session. You may find it easier to focus, make decisions, or enjoy a few moments of calm. While breathwork does not eliminate stress completely, it can help create distance from racing thoughts and mental overwhelm. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: 7 ways to quiet your mind

4. You may notice emotional shifts

Emotions are often stored in the body in ways we do not always recognize. During or after breathwork, you may become more aware of certain feelings, memories, or patterns that have been sitting beneath the surface. For some people, this can feel like a gentle emotional release. For others, it may simply bring a new perspective on situations they have been carrying for a long time. These shifts can help you better understand yourself and your emotional needs.

5. Your nervous system may feel more balanced

One of the biggest benefits of breathwork is its effect on the nervous system. Slow, intentional breathing can help move your body out of a stressed state and into a more relaxed one. As a result, you may feel calmer and be better able to handle daily challenges. Over time, regular breathwork can support a greater sense of emotional balance and resilience.

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ALSO READ: Feeling anxious and stressed? Try the 4-4-8 breathing technique to calm yourself

Disclaimer: Breathwork can support relaxation and emotional well-being, but it is not a substitute for medical or mental health treatment. If you have any health concerns or experience ongoing emotional distress, consult a qualified healthcare professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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