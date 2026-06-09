Stress and anxiety have become a part of everyday life for people these days. No matter how hard you try to be peaceful, dealing with work pressure, personal challenges, or simply feeling overwhelmed by a busy schedule can quickly make your mind and body tense. During moments like these, breathing exercises can help you slow down and regain focus. Feeling anxious and stressed? Try the 4-4-8 breathing technique to calm yourself (Pinterest)

One technique that is gaining attention for its calming effects is the 4-4-8 breathing method. Similar to the popular 4-7-8 breathing technique used in meditation and yoga practices, this exercise is designed to help relax your nervous system and bring a sense of calm. The key difference is that the breath-holding period is shorter, making it easier for many people to practice, especially beginners.

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The main goal of the 4-4-8 breathing technique is to calm the sympathetic nervous system, which controls your body's fight-or-flight response. Your breathing often becomes shallow and rapid when you are anxious. By slowing your breath and extending your exhale, you signal to your body that you are safe, helping reduce feelings of tension and anxiety.

How to ractice the 4-4-8 Breathing Technique The method is simple and can be done almost anywhere, whether you are sitting at your desk, relaxing at home, or preparing to sleep.