When stress builds, most people look for ways to calm their minds. But one of the most powerful tools for managing anxiety is something you already have with you all the time: your breath. 4 Pranamaya practices to help relieve anxiety (Pinterest)

Conscious breathing sends a signal of safety to your body. It can help regulate stress hormones, support emotional balance, and improve mental clarity. Well, you do not need special equipment or a lot of time to experience the benefits of breathing. These four pranayama-inspired breathing techniques are simple and can be practiced almost anywhere.

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Here are four breathing practices you can try when anxiety begins to rise.

1. Even Breathing Even breathing is one of the simplest ways to calm your mind and body. Start by bringing your attention to your natural breath. Gradually adjust your breathing so that your inhale and exhale are the same length. For example, if you inhale for four counts, exhale for four counts as well. This balanced rhythm can help create a sense of stability and calm, especially when your thoughts feel scattered.