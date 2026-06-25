Yoga has become one of the most popular wellness practices worldwide, but there are still many misconceptions about it. Some people avoid Yoga because they think they are not flexible enough, while others believe it is only meant for a certain group of people. The truth is that Yoga is much more accessible and beneficial than many assume. Whether you are a beginner or someone who has never stepped onto a yoga mat before, understanding the facts can help you approach Yoga with confidence. Here are seven common myths about Yoga and the reality behind them.

7 myths about yoga that you should stop believing (Pinterest)

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1. Yoga is easy

Many people think Yoga is simply about sitting quietly or holding a few basic poses. In reality, Yoga can challenge you physically, mentally, and emotionally. It requires strength, balance, focus, and patience. While some classes may feel gentle, others can be surprisingly demanding. The good news is that every challenge helps you grow, making the journey rewarding and worthwhile.

2. Yoga is only for women

This is one of the biggest myths surrounding Yoga. Historically, Yoga was practiced primarily by men for centuries before it became popular worldwide. Today, Yoga is for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or fitness level.

3. You need to be flexible to start Yoga

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{{^usCountry}} Many beginners worry that they are too stiff for Yoga. However, flexibility is not a requirement. In fact, Yoga is one of the tools that can help you become more flexible over time. Everyone starts somewhere, and feeling tight or stiff in the beginning is completely normal. 4. Yoga is just stretching {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many beginners worry that they are too stiff for Yoga. However, flexibility is not a requirement. In fact, Yoga is one of the tools that can help you become more flexible over time. Everyone starts somewhere, and feeling tight or stiff in the beginning is completely normal. 4. Yoga is just stretching {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While stretching is certainly a part of Yoga, it is only one piece of the practice. Yoga combines physical movement, breathing techniques, and mindfulness. It helps improve strength, balance, concentration, and overall well-being. It is a complete mind-body practice rather than just a stretching routine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While stretching is certainly a part of Yoga, it is only one piece of the practice. Yoga combines physical movement, breathing techniques, and mindfulness. It helps improve strength, balance, concentration, and overall well-being. It is a complete mind-body practice rather than just a stretching routine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Why Muhurats don’t matter when it comes to meditation 5. Yoga is only for spiritual people {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Why Muhurats don’t matter when it comes to meditation 5. Yoga is only for spiritual people {{/usCountry}}

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You do not need to follow a spiritual path to practice Yoga. Yoga can meet you wherever you are in life. Some people use it for fitness, others for stress relief, relaxation, better focus, or mindfulness. You can choose the aspects of Yoga that work best for your personal goals and lifestyle.

6. You need fancy gear to start

Social media may make it seem like you need expensive clothing, accessories, and equipment to practice Yoga. In reality, all you need is your body and a willingness to give it a try. A yoga mat can be helpful, but it is not necessary when you are starting.

7. You have to commit to long classes

Not everyone has an hour to spare every day, and that is perfectly fine. Even five to ten minutes of Yoga can positively impact your day. Small, consistent efforts often bring better results than occasional long sessions. You just have to build a routine that fits your schedule and stick with it.

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Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or fitness advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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