There are phases in life where nothing feels quite right, but nothing seems wrong either. You wake up feeling different, react in ways you do not recognize, and start questioning things you once accepted without a second thought. It’s unsettling and can even feel like you are losing control of your own mind or body. And in those moments, it is easy to assume something is wrong with you.

7 signs of a spiritual awakening that may feel like a 'curse' but are not (Freepik)

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The early stages of a spiritual awakening are rarely calm or ‘zen-like.’ They can feel messy, emotional, and deeply confusing. Many describe it as a period where everything feels almost ‘cursed’. But in reality, it’s often the beginning of a deeper alignment with yourself.

ALSO READ: 5 tips to find peace again when life feels too hard to handle

Here are 7 signs your awakening might feel uncomfortable, but is actually guiding you somewhere meaningful, according to Janika Galloway.

You are exhausted for no clear reason

You sleep, but it does not feel like rest. Your body feels heavy, your mind feels overstimulated, and even small things drain you. This is not just tiredness; it is your system adjusting. Internally, a lot is shifting, and your energy is being redirected in ways you don’t fully understand yet.

Your body feels unfamiliar

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{{^usCountry}} You might notice strange sensations: pressure in your head, sudden waves of heat, random aches, or even nausea. It can feel alarming, especially when there is no obvious explanation. But sometimes, your body is simply processing stress, emotions, and awareness in a new way. Your emotions feel intense and unpredictable {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You might notice strange sensations: pressure in your head, sudden waves of heat, random aches, or even nausea. It can feel alarming, especially when there is no obvious explanation. But sometimes, your body is simply processing stress, emotions, and awareness in a new way. Your emotions feel intense and unpredictable {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One moment you are fine, and the very next you are overwhelmed. You may cry without knowing why, feel bursts of anger, or experience anxiety that seems to come out of nowhere. This is not you becoming unstable; it’s you finally feeling what you may have been suppressing for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One moment you are fine, and the very next you are overwhelmed. You may cry without knowing why, feel bursts of anger, or experience anxiety that seems to come out of nowhere. This is not you becoming unstable; it’s you finally feeling what you may have been suppressing for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Positive parenting: Osho’s meditation technique to help parents stay present with their children Your intuition gets louder and harder to ignore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Positive parenting: Osho’s meditation technique to help parents stay present with their children Your intuition gets louder and harder to ignore {{/usCountry}}

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You start noticing things you did not notice before. Subtle shifts in people’s energy, gut feelings that won’t go away, moments of ‘just knowing.’ But instead of clarity, it can feel chaotic. You question yourself more than ever. That’s because your awareness is expanding faster than your trust in it.

Your life starts to feel off

Things that once made sense no longer do. Your job, relationships, habits, and even your beliefs may start to feel like they no longer fit. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s also a sign that you are outgrowing versions of your life that were never fully you.

You struggle to connect with people the same way

Conversations that once felt easy now feel draining or shallow. You may crave deeper, more meaningful connections, but find it harder to relate to people around you. This is not you becoming distant or too much; it’s you no longer being fulfilled by surface-level interactions.

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ALSO READ: Do you see signs from the universe everywhere? An expert explains how it could be spiritual psychosis

You don’t feel like yourself anymore

This is often the hardest part. You feel like you have lost who you were, but you have not fully become who you are meant to be yet. It feels like standing in between two identities, unsure of where you belong. But this ‘in-between’ phase? It’s where the real transformation begins.

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Disclaimer: This content is for general awareness only and is not a medical or professional diagnosis. If your symptoms feel overwhelming or concerning, it’s important to talk to a qualified professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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