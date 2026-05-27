Your energy not only affects your mind. It can also influence how you feel physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Over time, stress, emotional pain, constant noise, and even the energy around you can start to feel heavy. That is why many cultures and spiritual traditions have practiced energy cleansing for centuries. 9 spiritual ways to cleanse your energy (Pinterest)

The good news is that cleansing your energy does not have to be complicated. Often, it is about creating small, peaceful moments that help you release tension and feel more balanced again. Simple daily rituals can help you feel calmer, lighter, and more connected to yourself.

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Here are 9 spiritual ways to cleanse your energy.

1. Water cleansing Water is often believed to absorb and wash away heavy energy. Taking a bath or shower with intention can help you feel emotionally refreshed.

You can add: Sea salt

Epsom salt

A small amount of vinegar As the water flows over you, imagine stress, heaviness, and emotional tension leaving your body.

2. Smoke cleansing Smoke cleansing is used in many spiritual traditions to clear stagnant energy from your body and surroundings.

You can use: Sage

Palo santo

Incense

Cleansing herbs Slowly move the smoke through your space or around yourself, focusing on releasing negativity and inviting peace.

3. Salt cleansing Salt is commonly believed to absorb unwanted or heavy energy. Besides using it in baths, you can also place small bowls of salt in different corners of your room overnight.

Many people believe this helps pull out emotional heaviness and creates a calmer environment.

4. Connect with nature Spending time in nature can help you feel grounded and emotionally lighter. The earth has a calming effect that can help restore balance when life feels overwhelming.

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Simple ways to reconnect with nature include: Walking barefoot on grass or soil

Sitting under a tree

Spending time near water

Taking quiet walks outdoors Allow yourself to slow down and release what you no longer want to carry.

5. Dream cleansing Many spiritual practices hold that your mind and spirit continue to process emotions while you sleep. Before bed, set a quiet intention for healing, clarity, or emotional release.

You can ask for: Guidance

Peace

Emotional healing

A clearer understanding through dreams Even a few calm moments before sleeping can help you feel emotionally lighter.

6. Sound cleansing Sound can help shift stagnant energy and create a peaceful atmosphere. Vibrations from certain sounds are believed to restore harmony in both the body and the environment.

You can try: Singing bowls

Bells

Chanting

Soft meditation music

Nature sounds Even simple calming music can help you relax and reset emotionally.

7. Fasting from noise and stimulation Sometimes your mind and body need quiet. Energy cleansing is not always about food. It can also mean taking a break from constant stimulation.

You can try: Reducing screen time

Spending time in silence

Avoiding overwhelming environments

Eating lighter meals for a day Giving yourself mental and physical rest can help you feel clearer and calmer.

8. Prayer and spoken words Words carry emotional energy. Speaking your thoughts out loud with intention can help you release negativity and focus on what you want to welcome into your life.

You can say simple affirmations such as: “I release what no longer serves me.”

“I welcome peace and clarity.”

“I am protected and grounded.” Your voice can become a powerful tool for emotional healing and self-awareness.

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9. Breathwork and meditation Your breath can help calm both the mind and body. Slow breathing and meditation allow you to release stress and reconnect with yourself.