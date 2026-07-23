Beginner's guide to Bhakti: A spiritual guru explains how to start the path of devotion

More people today are turning to spirituality in search of peace, whether through meditation, yoga or quiet moments of self-reflection. Among these practices, Bhakti, or the path of devotion, offers a simple yet deeply personal way to connect with the Divine.

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Sharing his thoughts with Hindustan Times, HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre said Bhakti is not about performing elaborate rituals or asking God to fulfil every wish. Instead, it is about building a relationship rooted in love, trust and surrender.

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What is Bhakti in spirituality?

Many people think devotion is limited to visiting temples or reciting prayers. According to HH Guruji Sundar, Bhakti goes much deeper than that.

"There is no fixed formula for Bhakti. Every seeker's relationship with the Divine is unique," he shared.

He explained that true devotion is not measured by the number of rituals one performs. It grows through sincerity, faith and the willingness to let go of the ego. As that surrender deepens, a person slowly begins to experience a stronger connection with the Divine.

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Starting a Bhakti practice does not have to feel overwhelming.

HH Guruji Sundar suggests offering every action of the day to the Divine, remembering God with love during everyday moments, visiting sacred places without expecting anything in return, and practising gratitude for what life has already given. He also encourages accepting both achievements and setbacks with the same sense of trust, while seeking the guidance of a realised Guru if one finds such a teacher.

Over time, he says, devotion becomes less about setting aside time for prayer and more about the way a person lives each day.

More than asking for blessings

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Many people turn to prayer during difficult times, hoping for good health, success or relief from problems. While there is nothing wrong with that, HH Guruji Sundar believes Bhakti has a much deeper purpose.

"True Bhakti does not arise from the desire to receive something. It arises from the longing to give oneself completely," he explained.

In his view, devotion is about offering oneself to the Divine rather than approaching God only when life becomes difficult.

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A path open to everyone

HH Guruji Sundar also pointed out that Bhakti is not tied to any one religion, culture or community.

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He describes it as a personal journey that anyone can take, regardless of their background. What matters is not where a person comes from, but whether they are ready to open their heart and let love become the centre of their spiritual life.

As life becomes increasingly busy and mind-driven, HH Guruji Sundar believes Bhakti offers something many people are looking for: a chance to slow down, trust more deeply and reconnect with what truly matters.