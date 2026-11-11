Buddhist teachings explain how to develop a steady mind when life feels difficult
Jack Kornfield's teaching encourages you to remain present even when life feels uncertain. Read more.
Technology continues to change how you work, communicate and experience the world. But does progress always make you feel more connected, peaceful or fulfilled? Buddhist teacher Jack Kornfield believes that while the world develops new technology, people also need to develop compassion, kindness and emotional wisdom.
In his November 9, 2026, episode of the Heart Wisdom podcast, Jack Kornfield explores why people need to balance external progress with inner growth. He shares Buddhist teachings on anger, loving-kindness, self-judgment and finding peace during difficult times.
Here is what his latest teaching can help you understand about everyday spirituality.
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What does Jack Kornfield mean by inner growth?
The spiritual teacher suggests that technological progress alone cannot address every human problem. You may have access to better devices, faster communication and more information, but these developments do not automatically teach you how to treat others with kindness.
Inner growth begins when you pay attention to your thoughts, emotions and actions. It encourages you to become more aware of how you respond to people and situations.
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Why is compassion important in everyday life?
Compassion helps you recognise others' struggles without judging them too quickly. You may encounter people who disagree with you, make mistakes or behave in ways you find difficult.
Instead of reacting immediately, you can pause and consider what might be happening beneath the surface. Kornfield's teachings encourage you to bring greater understanding and kindness into these everyday encounters.
How can you manage anger without letting it control you?
Anger can influence how you speak, think and make decisions. In his podcast, Jack discusses Buddhist teacher Ajahn Chah's guidance on understanding anger.
Rather than ignoring your frustration, you can notice it and understand what triggers your reaction. Give yourself time before responding. This practice can help you avoid turning a difficult emotion into hurtful words or actions.
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How can you develop a steady mind during difficult times?
Jack Kornfield's teaching encourages you to remain present even when life feels uncertain. You cannot control every event, but you can become more aware of how you respond.
Try spending a few minutes in silence, noticing your breathing or practising gratitude. You can also offer help to someone who needs support. Spiritual growth does not require you to escape everyday life. It begins when you meet its challenges with greater awareness, courage and compassion.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More