Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process

At a time when most people struggle to sit quietly even for a few minutes, the idea of growing in meditation can seem distant. According to HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre, meditation is not a mystery; it is a methodical process that anyone can follow with the right approach.

An enlightened master shares the process of meditation.

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According to Guruji, meditation is broken down into clear, practical steps, removing the confusion that often surrounds it.

Also Read What is Kundalini meditation? Aathman Awareness Centre explains chakras and inner energy

How to grow in meditation?

The first step is to learn meditation from an experienced Yogi or an enlightened master. Without proper guidance, people tend to wander or practice incorrectly.

2. You must practice every day at a fixed time. Meditation grows only with sincerity and discipline.

3. A meditator should aim to sit for at least one hour. Not because the mind will be silent throughout, but because it takes time to settle. Out of that one hour, even five minutes of complete mental silence is extremely valuable. Those five minutes are the real progress.

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{{^usCountry}} 4. He added that with regular practice, this “five-minute silence” gradually increases, marking true spiritual growth. And that is the "the absolute silence of the mind", says HH Guruji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. He added that with regular practice, this “five-minute silence” gradually increases, marking true spiritual growth. And that is the "the absolute silence of the mind", says HH Guruji. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read Why meditation may be the missing guide for today’s students, according to Aathman Awareness Centre How to start with meditation as a beginner? In the early stages, meditate in a quiet and sacred place such as a meditation hall, a temple, or a peaceful room.

Avoid open and crowded spaces like parks or malls, as noise and activity make it harder for the mind to settle.

Physical discipline plays a role, too.

Meditation should not be done immediately after eating.

There should be at least a one-hour gap after meals.

A full stomach leads to sleep and reduces concentration. When is the best time and place to meditate? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Why meditation may be the missing guide for today’s students, according to Aathman Awareness Centre How to start with meditation as a beginner? In the early stages, meditate in a quiet and sacred place such as a meditation hall, a temple, or a peaceful room.

Avoid open and crowded spaces like parks or malls, as noise and activity make it harder for the mind to settle.

Physical discipline plays a role, too.

Meditation should not be done immediately after eating.

There should be at least a one-hour gap after meals.

A full stomach leads to sleep and reduces concentration. When is the best time and place to meditate? {{/usCountry}}

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According to HH Guruji, it is always better to meditate alone. Each person’s mind operates differently. Group meditation can slow your progress until you become stable. Later, you can meditate with others without disturbance.

Beyond technique, Guruji emphasised that meditation is closely connected to one’s lifestyle. He also encouraged seekers to use weekends wisely. Spend time in satsang, meet your Guru, and clarify your doubts. Spiritual growth requires both practice and understanding.”

As one progresses, subtle changes begin to appear. The face becomes calmer, the eyes steadier. These are signs that the mind’s activity is slowing down and becoming stable.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the views and teachings of a spiritual guru. HT does not independently verify or take responsibility for the claims made.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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